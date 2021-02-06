HARKER HEIGHTS — Camrin Forde scored 12 points and the Harker Heights Knights clinched a playoff spot on the same night they saluted their seniors, beating Temple 62-49 on Friday.
Terrance Carter added 10 points for the Knights (9-3 12-6A). Khalial Young and LaPrinceton Dixon each had eight.
Leading scorers for Temple were Jaydon Hall with 11, and Lawrence Auston and Syre Maxwell with nine each.
“The guys competed,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said. “They played hard. (Heights is) a good team, hats off to them.”
Thomas said despite having several players out due to COVID concerns, his team played well against the Knights.
After several minutes of a back-and-forth pace, Harker Heights seniors were switched out for the Knights’ usual starting lineup. That’s when Heights started to take control of the game.
Within two minutes the Knights had taken a 17-8 lead.
The first quarter ended with the Knights up 23-11.
Heights led 30-23 at halftime.
“They weren’t going to lay down just because it was our senior night,” Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt said.
Halfway through the third quarter the score was 39-27, with Heights in the lead. Heights had re-established some leeway in their lead and spent the rest of the game maintaining it. By the end of the third quarter the score was 46-33.
Both teams came out on fire in the final quarter. Heights looked to hold back Temple while the Wildcats looked to push the pace to give them a chance to catch up.
Each team put up good shots, but Heights’ lead stayed consistent and they finished off a 13-point win.
Though Bobbitt showed appreciation for all of his players, it was clear that tonight was about the seniors.
“I love these kids,” Bobbitt said. “These are my guys. These are my guys forever.”
