The Harker Heights offense is not quite as dazzling as it was a year ago and that's just fine with Knights coach Jerry Edwards because his team keeps winning district games.
The Knights stopped Midway 24-13 on Friday at Buckley Stadium for their seventh straight win in District 12-6A dating back to last season.
Heights averaged nearly 49 points per game last year. After Friday's win, that number is down to 31.8 this season. But the Knights, who occasionally needed that scoring boost last season, haven't much so far this season because the defense has vastly improved its own numbers — from 29 ppg in 2021 to 19 through Friday.
Deaubry Hood highlighted the latest stellar Heights effort on that side of the ball with a 100-yard interception return against Midway. The Knights also blocked an extra point and 28-yard field goal. Midway was limited to 248 yards, and 57 of that came on the Panthers' first snap.
"I know everybody keeps making a big deal about (how) we're not scoring a thousand points, but a win's a win," Edwards said. "You get a win for having more points than the other team and that's what our football team is doing. They're finding ways to win games and that's all that matters."
Re’Shaun Sanford had 172 yards from scrimmage, including a 7-yard TD run. Aimeer Washington added 75 yards rushing and receiving, scored on a 12-yard run and completed a clutch 17-yard pass to quarterback Dylan Plake on fourth-and-6 at the Midway 33 that led to a TD that extended Heights’ lead to 17-6.
Hood’s pick-six all but ended the game in stunning fashion. The Panthers had driven to the Heights 1 with a trick-play, throwback-to-the-QB of their own on fourth-and-7. But Midway couldn’t punch it in on back-to-back Dominique Hill runs, and an illegal formation moved the Panthers back to the 6 on third down.
Under pressure, backup quarterback Reid Tedford rolled to his right and threw to the end zone. Hood snagged it near the end line and boldly brought it out. After a couple of nifty moves, he was streaking down the sideline and Heights (5-1, 2-0 12-6A) led 24-6 with 5:21 remaining.
Prior to that drive, the Panthers went three-and-out twice and turned the ball over on downs at the Heights 33.
Tedford, who began the season as the starter, replaced Junior Thornton early in the second half. Thornton was seen with his arm in a sling later. Thornton finished with 75 yards rushing and completed six of nine passes for 39 yards. Fifty-seven of those rushing yards come on his first touch.
To appreciate what the Knights defense did Friday, consider: Thornton accounted for six TDs (three rushing, two passing and one receiving) a week earlier in a 48-37 win over Hutto. In his starting debut at QB two weeks ago, he ran for 277 yards against Rockwall-Heath in a 52-24 loss.
Midway (1-5, 1-1) answered Hood’s heroics with Tedford’s 18-yard TD toss to Hill with 4:19 left. But Heights recovered an onside kick and was able to run out the clock from there, converting two third downs and forcing Midway to use its final timeout in vain.
Heights finished with 303 yards.
"We were excellent in all three phases of the game," Edwards said. "Offense did a tremendous job of moving the ball and getting points when we needed them. Defense had some big stops and the pick-six was huge at the end of the game.
"To be 2-0 in this tough district is awesome."
Hill finished as Midway's leading rusher with 81 yards on 19 carries. He also caught three passes for 28 yards.
The first half was almost dead-even. Both teams scored a touchdown. The difference was kicking. The Panthers had an extra point blocked after taking a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Hill's 11-yard run.
The Knights answered with a 13-play, 85-yard drive capped by Washington’s 12-yard run up the middle. Jai’den Fletcher made his extra point — and all three in the game — and Heights led 7-6.
Midway drove to the Heights 6 on its next series, but the Panthers’ field-goal try was blocked.
Fletcher added a 26-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining in the half and the Knights led 10-6 at the break.
Sanford ran for 95 yards in the first two quarters, with 42 coming on the first snap of the game. The senior standout reached another milestone Friday with his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season.
Midway’s opening TD drive came after the Panthers downed a punt at the Knights 2 and forced a three-and-out series.
The Knights’ punt went out of bounds at the Heights 30 and Midway needed only three plays to reach the end zone with 5:49 left in the first quarter.
After an 0-for-3 start, Plake finished the half with 7 of 12 passes completed for 75 yards.
The Knights turned over the ball on downs twice in the half, at the Midway 18 and 38.
Harker Heights travels to Hutto next Friday. Waco Midway hosts Temple. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
District 12-6A
- Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20
- Harker Heights 24, Waco Midway 13
- Temple 32, Pflugerville Weiss 19
District 4-5A-D1
- Ellison 24, Waco 6
- Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
- Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
- Red Oak 38, Shoemaker 35
District 11-5A-D2
- Belton 28, Elgin 6
- Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28 (Thur.)
- Pflugerville 29, Chaparral 0
12-6A STANDINGS
Harker Heights 2-0
Temple 2-0
Bryan 1-1
Waco Midway 1-1
Copperas Cove 0-1
Hutto 0-1
Pflugerville Weiss 0-2
