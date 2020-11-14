Aimeer Washington scored from a yard out in overtime and Diego Fierro added the game-winning extra point as the Harker Heights Knights upset the 24th-ranked Shoemaker Grey Wolves 51-50 on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Knights (4-3, 2-2 12-6A) erased a 15-point deficit in the final 4:51 of regulation before handing Shoemaker its first loss of the season.
It was the second one-point district win for Heights, which beat Ellison 35-34 on Oct. 23.
Shoemaker (6-1, 4-1) had the ball first in overtime and took the lead on a 19-yard pass from Ty Bell to De'Andre Exford. The Grey Wolves then went for two, likely sensing the Knights would too, given the chance.
The Knights took aggressive gambits, with mixed results, throughout the game, even spurning a field goal late in the first half that could have given them a 25-22 halftime lead. They set that bold tone early, going for two and an 8-0 lead after Washington opened the scoring with a 3-yard first quarter run.
But Bell's two-point pass attempt in overtime was deflected and the Knights went on to secure a huge victory in their quest to return to the playoffs.
Shoemaker’s Trent Hudson scored on a 51-yard catch-and-run with 4:51 remaining and the Wolves appeared to be well on the way to keeping its perfect season going with a 44-29 lead.
But the Knights, aided by 30 yards of Shoemaker penalties — a personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct — enforced on one play, quickly scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again.
“We are known for our defense but we gotta give it to our offensive guys,” Heights head coach Jerry Edwards said. “We couldn’t stop Shoemaker here tonight in any form or fashion. We were able to capitalize off a huge special teams play.”
Quarterback Shaun West started the comeback with a 19-yard TD run. After recovering the onside kick, the Knights drove to the Shoemaker 1, where Washington punched in another score with 52 seconds left. The two-point conversion tied the score at 44.
Shoemaker’s Devin Brown scored with 7 minutes remaining to break a 29-29 tie after the Wolves reached the Heights 2 on a defensive pass interference penalty.
The Knights blocked the PAT but were flagged for lining up illegally over the snapper. Now 50 percent closer to the goal line, Brown added the two-point conversion for a 37-29 lead.
The Grey Wolves' first touchdown came when Bell scored from a yard out with 1:38 left in the first quarter to pull Shoemaker within one at 8-7.
In the second quarter, the Knights struck again when West rocketed a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Marcus Maple with 10:34 left in the half.
The Grey Wolves answered with 8:46 left as Bell found wide receiver Monaray Baldwin from 10 yards out. Bell then found wide receiver Ahmomte Kendrick for the two-point conversion to tie it at 15.
The Knights went back in front with 6:17 left. West tossed a 41-yard pass to wide receiver Terrance Carter to put them back up, 22-15.
With 3:05 left in the half, Bell called his own number from 25 yards out to tie it at 22-22.
In the third quarter, West was picked off in the end zone by defensive back Darmell Hollins. A few minutes later, he was picked off again, but this time Shoemaker linebacker Dontavius Burrows took it to the house from 49 yards out and Shoemaker led for the first time, 29-22, headed into the fourth quarter.
With 11:42 left, Knights defensive lineman Jack Byse recovered a fumble, setting up the Knights offense in Grey Wolves territory.
Playing off the momentum from the fumble, with 8:55 left West again found Carter from 7 yards out to tie the game at 29.
The Knights face Killeen (2-4, 1-3) as the visiting team next Friday at Buckley Stadium.
“We will look at Killeen later on," Edwards said. "Right now we are going to cherish and celebrate this win.”
Shoemaker hosts 12-6A leader Temple (6-1, 6-0) on Thursday at 7 at Buckley.
12-6A STANDINGS
Temple 5-0
Shoemaker 4-1
Bryan 3-2
Belton 2-2
Harker Heights 2-2
Killeen 1-3
Ellison 1-4
Copperas Cove 0-4
12-6A SCORES
- Belton at Temple, ccd.
- Bryan 45, Killeen 27
- Copperas Cove at Ellison, ccd. (Thurs.)
- Harker Heights 51, Shoemaker 50, OT
