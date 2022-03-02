TEMPLE — Every moment becomes that much more meaningful and magnified as the regular-season schedule gets shorter. Just ask the Temple girls soccer team.
The Tem-Cats entered Tuesday night’s District 12-6A match against Harker Heights in fifth place and a mere two points out of a playoff spot. However, what began as a promising chance at one end of the pitch quickly turned into a deficit, and Temple exited its newly opened soccer complex still looking up at the postseason after a 2-0 setback against the Lady Knights.
With the score 0-0 near the midway point of the first half, the Tem-Cats tested Heights goalkeeper Yumari Hernandez with shots from Vivianna Renteria and Emily Diaz that Hernandez forced out of play for Temple corner kicks. The second of which was sent in by Diaz — who scored four goals in a 6-1 win Friday over Shoemaker — and eventually cleared out of trouble by the Lady Knights, who flipped the tense defensive sequence into a brisk counterattack.
Space in the midfield led to Adeline Harper gathering the ball about 30 yards from goal, creating a one-on-one with goalie Ericka Gutierrez. Temple’s keeper sprang forward from her line to cut off the charging Harper, whose touch around Gutierrez left only a simple shot into the wide-open net for Harker Heights’ 1-0 advantage in the 18th minute.
Harper was back on the scoresheet 2 minutes later, redirecting a corner kick into the nylon for 2-0 in the 20th minute, and the margin stood for the next 60 minutes to the final whistle.
Though Temple (6-10-1, 5-5-1) had its two-match win streak snapped and couldn’t boost itself up the standings, the loss didn’t derail all playoff aspirations. The rest of Tuesday’s district results left the Tem-Cats three points shy of fourth, a spot held by Bryan (19 points). Belton (33), which already clinched its postseason berth, is in first. Heights (26), which joined Belton in the playoffs with Tuesday's win, is second and Copperas Cove (21) third with three games to go.
After the short scoring spurt, action mostly settled in between the two penalty areas for the rest of the first half, though, Daniella Chavez’s shot in the 36th minute called on Hernandez to make her fifth save of the opening 40 minutes.
Neither team manufactured much offensive threat in the second half. Gutierrez finished with five saves overall.
Temple next plays at Killeen on Friday while Heights (9-4-3, 8-2-1) hosts Cove.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
x-Belton 11-0-0 (33 pts)
x-Harker Heights 8-2-1 (26)
Copperas Cove 6-3-2 (21)
Bryan 6-4-1 (19)
Temple 5-5-1 (16)
Killeen 2-7-2 (10)
Ellison 1-9-1 (4)
Shoemaker 1-10-0 (3)
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 6, Bryan 1
- Copperas Cove 4, Shoemaker 1
- Ellison 3, Killeen 0
- Harker Heights 2, Temple 0
