TEMPLE — An own-goal, a penalty kick, a red card, two yellows and both teams walking away with points. Friday night’s District 12-6A girls soccer matchup between the Temple Lady Wildcats and the Harker Heights Lady Knights had a lot going on at Woodson Field.
For Temple, it didn’t have a lot of happy faces at the end, though, as Harker Heights came out ahead by winning the shootout 4-2 after playing to a 1-all tie in regulation.
The Lady Knights (2-9-1, 2-3-1) immediately put pressure on the Lady Wildcats in the shootout when Aricela Ruiz scored her opening shot to the left of Temple goalkeeper Graciela Mungia, and Temple’s first shot hit off the left post to give Heights a 1-0 edge.
After the Lady Knights retook the lead on a shot by Addie Harper, Frierson saved a shot by Temple’s Nadia Mireles to preserve Heights’ 2-1 edge.
Frierson gave the Lady Knights a 3-1 advantage by taking a shot herself. The Lady Wildcats (4-4-2, 3-2-1) kept hope alive when Arianna Jones scored, but Heights sealed the shootout win with a shot by Ava Young to tighten the district standings by raising the Lady Knights’ point total to eight — one less than Temple, which sits in fourth place.
The Lady Wildcats controlled the match most of the night but things turned in the 69th minute, when Temple was issued a red card to leave it with 10 players the rest of the night.
Temple’s defense was mostly up to the task as the Lady Knights aggressively tried to tie the game, but an unlucky break turned the game for good.
Harker Heights’ Taylor Kelley found herself alone just inside the top of the penalty area as the ball was deflected right to her. After initially struggling to control the ball, she turned and attempted a shot just as Temple’s defense reached her. The ensuing collision resulted in a foul, and Kelley’s penalty kick with 5:12 remaining went high to the right and just beyond Mungia’s reach to tie it at 1.
It was the only one of the Lady Knights’ 16 shots that saw the back of the net in regulation as Mungia and Temple’s defensive pressure kept Heights at bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.