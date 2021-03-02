HARKER HEIGHTS — The difference in Tuesday night’s game between the Harker Heights Lady Knights and Temple was simple: missed opportunities.
Emily Diaz broke a scoreless tie in the second half and the Lady Wildcats went on to beat Harker Heights 2-0 in a crucial match between two teams virtually tied for the final 12-6A playoff spot.
Temple (5-4-2, 18 pts) returned home with a three-point lead over the Lady Knights (4-4-2, 15 pts).
Each team showed up defensively, leaving the chances to score rare and vital for both teams. While both teams found their players staring down the other goalie on several occasions, it was Temple that was able to capitalize on those moments.
“First half we struggled a little bit,” Temple coach Sylvester Jallah said. “Second half I think we found our rhythm. Back line was solid. Goalkeeper was solid.”
The Lady Knights saw several players take their shots at getting past Temple’s defense.
Madeline Constancio managed to slip through and attempt a shot near the start of the game, but it veered off target, missing the goal.
Aricela Ruiz took a shot that looked to be on target but ended up skimming just by the net.
Temple had its fair share of missed shots, too.
“We struggled finishing opportunities,” Jallah said. “We had a lot of opportunities and we finished two.”
Diaz fired back after the early Heights onslaught, but Heights goalkeeper Brooke Frierson stopped her shot with ease.
Another shot by Temple's Sophia Castillo went up high but bounced off the crossbar, ending up back in the hands of Frierson.
The airtight defense of each team resulted in an empty scoreboard until the second half, when Temple was able to find its footing offensively.
Diaz's pressure finally paid off with at shot that went past Frierson’s hands to put Temple on the scoreboard.
Temple kept the pressure on, refusing to give Heights an opportunity to tie the game.
“Their defense in the second half was really, really good,” Harker Heights coach Matthew Evans said. “They did a lot of great things moving the ball. We left a couple of people open and they put it in the back of the net.”
“They put the pressure on us and we just didn’t respond,” Evans said. “We kind of go into it of just kicking the ball. When you get into kickball and you’re playing a team like Temple, they’re going to make you pay.”
At the 12-minute mark Alexys Alley of Temple put the final nail in the coffin, scoring to solidify Temple's lead and ultimately the win.
“I’m proud of my team. They played hard,” Evans said. “We played great, had great effort all around, but Temple was just a little bit better than us tonight.
“It was a tough game. We had some chances early on in the first half, we just didn’t finish. All credit goes to Temple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.