Kye Robertson did not want to do it.
Despite having one of the area’s top young pitchers on his roster in sophomore Nevaeh Brown, who has consistently produced throughout the season, Harker Heights’ head coach wanted to rest her arm.
The intention was to allow her extra rest considering the team is idle for the remainder of the week due to spring break.
But Shoemaker prevented it.
The host Lady Grey Wolves scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, and with one out, Robertson subbed Brown in for starter Evan Fuller.
“We have full confidence in Evan,” Robertson said, “and she has proven herself inside the circle, but the flow of the game wasn’t going the way we hoped it would. We knew we had to respond.
“It just felt like the right decision to bring in Nevaeh.”
Robertson’s instincts were correct.
Brown struck out 17 of the 20 batters she faced, including eight to begin her night, and the Lady Knights found their flow offensively, emerging with a 12-4 victory.
While Harker Heights ended the game with all the momentum, it did not start that way at all.
Fuller recorded a triple in her first at-bat and was sent home moments later on teammate Rozalyn Simmons’ single as the Lady Knights constructed an early 1-0 advantage, but it was quickly erased.
Sparked by Lewansi Luna-Guzman’s leadoff single, five of Shoemaker’s first six batters reached base with catcher Jaden Crenshaw and third baseman Lorynn Wolf posting RBIs as the Lady Grey Wolves surged ahead 4-1.
Then, Robertson made the switch.
With Brown pitching, Shoemaker did not place another runner on base until the fourth inning, when Melanie Garay reached on an error. It was the only ball put in play by the Lady Grey Wolves, who fell to 1-3 in District 12-6A, until popping out twice in the seventh inning.
The confidence carried over to the offense as Harker Heights exploded for seven runs on six hits in the second inning to earn a lead it would not relinquish.
“They believed in what we were doing,” Robertson said, “and they just started hitting rockets, and once somebody does that, it gets contagious. We had a couple line drives and a beautiful bunt, and it gave us energy.
“Once one girl does what she is supposed to do, we can become very deadly with our lineup.”
Cerenity Hunkin and Simmons each had two-RBI doubles during the outburst, and after a brief lull, the Lady Knights did it again.
In the fifth inning, Simmons’ RBI double helped highlight a four-run, four-hit inning responsible for putting the contest completely out of reach.
Simmons was 4-of-5 batting with two singles and two doubles to go with a pair of runs scored and four RBIs, while Leilani Leon-Guerrero had two runs and two hits to match teammate Kayla Paiste’s
contributions. Additionally, Clarissa Gutierrez had two runs and two RBIs, and Hunkin had a run, two hits and two RBIs.
For Shoemaker, Crenshaw and Wolf each had a run, hit and RBI.
Now, Harker Heights (18-6-1, 3-1) will look to rest before attempting to build on the win Tuesday, when they host Killeen, and once the game arrives, Robertson believes his team will be confident.
“This is my third year,” he said, “and it has taken a while for me to teach them that when adversity hits you in the face, it is not over. They’re learning to fight and to continue on.
“Now, when adversity hits us, they know we are a good, disciplined team, and you can see it. They just believe in each other.”
12-6A SOFTBALL
Temple 4-0
Bryan 3-1
Copperas Cove 3-1
Harker Heights 3-1
Belton 1-3
Ellison 1-3
Shoemaker 1-3
Killeen 0-4
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 16, Killeen 2, 4 innings
- Copperas Cove 15, Ellison 11
- Temple 11, Belton 1, 6 innings
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
- Harker Heights 12, Shoemaker 4
