COPPERAS COVE — The Harker Heights Lady Knights won an extra-inning thriller in Copperas Cove on Friday evening, defeating the Lady Bulldawgs, 14-11, in a game not short on excitement.
Marivel Reyes drove in what proved to be the game-winning runs for the Lady Knights in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded.
Facing a one-ball, no-strike count, Reyes unloaded on a pitch from Copperas Cove’s Lynsey Robison and sent it all the way to the center-field fence.
Reyes’ extra-inning hit was her fourth of the game. In total, the Lady Knights accumulated 15 hits Friday evening.
Having entered the game in the fourth inning, Robison retired Harker Heights’ Alexa Taylor and Leilani Leon-Guerrero in short order in the eighth inning before hitting Lewansi Luna-Guzman.
Brianna Warner followed that up with a single before Robison hit Mackenzie Uschan on the second pitch, loading the bases for Reyes.
Though she took the loss, Robison put an abrupt end to Harker Heights’ offensive outburst that saw the Lady Knights score 11 runs in the first three innings.
Relieving starter Meagan Hunt, Robison got the first five Lady Knights she faced out and didn’t allow a hit until Reyes ripped a single back up the middle in the seventh inning.
Reyes advanced from first to third on a wild pitch that got away from catcher Haylee Jennings, who could not immediately find it, with star player Nevaeh Brown at the plate.
Brown, who also pitched for Harker Heights, did not record an official at-bat, walking five times — four of them intentionally.
The Lady Bulldawgs ended the seventh-inning rally when Robison got Gabrielle Simmons to ground out to third baseman Larisa Perez.
Copperas Cove had a chance to plate the go-ahead run an inning earlier when Iliana Buitron hit a double — her second hit of the game — with two outs in the sixth. Buitron stole third a couple of pitches later but was stranded there when Brown fanned Anissa Amaro to end the rally.
Brown, who pitched seven of the eight innings, struck out 13 Lady Dawg batters.
Early in the game, Brown was making quick work of the Copperas Cove batters, while her teammates were pounding out hits and runs against Hunt.
The Lady Knights scored twice in the top of the first when Simmons drove in Ally King with a single, and Uschan — who was Brown’s courtesy runner — scored on a Copperas Cove error.
In the second, Harker Heights plated five after starting the inning with five consecutive hits. Back-to-back bunts by Warner and Paige Findley resulted in two runs when Jennings let loose an errant throw that went past Buitron at first and into the tarp in right field, scoring Warner and Luna-Guzman, who began the inning with a single.
Findley was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a single by Reyes. King drove in Reyes with a single, then Brown walked. In the next at-bat, Simmons drove in Uschan — running for Brown — on a single, and a fielder’s choice on a ball batted by Alexa Taylor allowed Simmons to score.
The Lady Knights added four more runs in the third inning, when Reyes drove in Luna-Guzman, King drove in Reyes and Simmons doubled home King and Uschan.
In the bottom of the third, down 11-1, the Copperas Cove bats came alive. Laila LaCapra started off the inning by grounding out to second base before Hunt drew a walk. A double by Brenna Butler put Lady Bulldawgs on second and third for Perez, who drove them in with a single. Perez stole second on the next pitch with Gaby Emeana at the plate. Emeana moved Perez to third with a hit.
The next batter, Buitron, scored Perez and Emeana on a single into the outfield. Amaro hit a single in the next at-bat, scoring Buitron.
Two innings later, the Lady Bulldawgs completed the comeback, tying the game with five runs in the fifth.
Perez led off the inning with a triple before scoring on a wild pitch from Brown. Emeana singled and Buitron walked, setting things up for Amaro, who drove in Emeana with a single, chasing Brown from the game. Buitron scored when Robison hit a single that got past Taylor in right field.
Alejandra Espinoza, taking over for Trinity Zavala, drove in Amaro on a groundout to Simmons, who replaced Brown.
Finally, LaCapra singled home drove in Espinoza, tying the game, before Simmons retired Hunt and Butler.
Not wanting things to get out of hand, Harker Heights coach Kye Robertson reinserted Brown before the sixth inning.
Offensively for Copperas Cove, Hunt was 1 for 4 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts; Butler was 1 for 5 with a double and two strikeouts; Perez was 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs batted in and two stolen bases; Emeana was 2 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout; Buitron was 2 for 4 with a walk, a strikeout, two runs batted in and a stolen base; Amaro was 2 for 4 with two strikeouts, a run batted in and a stolen base; Robison was 1 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts; Zavala was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts; Espinoza was 0 for 2 with a run batted in and a strikeout; and LaCapra was 1 for 3 with a run batted in and a walk.
For Harker Heights, Paige Findley was 1 for 5 with a strikeout; Uschan was hit by a pitch and scored several runs while acting as a courtesy runner; Reyes was 4 for 5 with a run batted in and a strikeout; King was 2 for 5 with two doubles and two runs batted in; Brown walked five times; Simmons was 3 for 5 with a strikeout and four runs batted in; Taylor was 0 for 4 with a walk; Leon-Guerrero was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts; Luna-Guzman was 2 for 3 with a strikeout and was hit twice; and Warner was 3 for 5.
HARKER HEIGHTS 14, COPPERAS COVE 11, 8 innings
Harker Heights 2 5 4 0 0 0 0 3 — 14
Copperas Cove 1 0 5 0 5 0 0 0 — 11
12-6A SOFTBALL
Waco Midway 6-0
Harker Heights 4-1
Bryan 2-3
Copperas Cove 2-3
Hutto 2-3
Pflugerville Weiss 1-4
Temple 1-4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 6, Hutto 5
- Harker Heights 14, Copperas Cove 11, 8 innings
- Waco Midway 4, Pflugerville Weiss 1
- OFF: Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.