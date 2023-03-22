HARKER HEIGHTS — Temple earned an early advantage at Harker Heights on Tuesday evening, but the Lady Knights quickly erased it.
Looking to retain at least a share of second place in the District 12-6A standings, Harker Heights immediately found itself playing from behind after the Tem-Cats took a 1-0 advantage into the bottom of the first inning.
The lead did not last, though.
The Lady Knights responded with a four-run outburst before recording 14 more unanswered runs en route to an 18-3 four-inning run-rule victory.
Harker Heights posted seven runs in both the second and third innings as every batter for the Lady Knights scored at least one run and five players had multiple RBIs.
Marivel Reyes and Nevaeh Brown delivered the most explosive performances, accounting for seven RBIs, six hits and five runs. Brown, who accounted for a dozen strikeouts on the mound, finished with a trio of RBIs, a double and a home run, while Reyes was 3 for 3 with a two-RBI triple and a two-RBI double.
Additionally, impressive offensive outings for Harker Heights came from center fielder Paige Findley (two runs, two RBIs), third baseman Ally King (two runs, two RBIs) and first baseman Gabrielle Simmons (two runs, two singles, two RBIs).
It was the Lady Knights’ highest scoring game of the season thus far, eclipsing a 16-1 victory against Killeen on Feb. 16 and a pair of 14-run outbursts. Harker Heights defeated China Spring 14-4 in the season opener Feb. 14 and won 14-3 at Pflugerville Weiss on March 7.
In the initial moments of Tuesday’s contest, though, the outcome appeared it would be quite different.
Weda Wiser, a shortstop, gave Temple its first hit, connecting for a triple to right field in the game’s second at-bat. Moments later, a dropped third strike against teammate Brooke Knox allowed Wiser to cross home plate.
Then, everything changed.
The Lady Knights tied the game on Brown’s fielder’s choice, which scored Reyes, and the play was followed by RBIs from Simmons, Alexa Taylor and Lewansi Luna-Guzman, allowing Harker Heights to take a 4-1 lead into the second inning, where Brown struck out the side.
Once the Lady Knights returned to the plate, they picked up right where they left off, placing six of theirfirst seven batters on base.
Highlighted by Brown’s solo home run to center field, Harker Heights scored seven runs on six hits in the inning. Reyes also hit a triple that rolled to the left field corner that sent two runners across home plate.
Intermittent waves of rain led to some sloppy play for both sides, and the Lady Knights capitalized, producing seven more runs on just three hits.
Temple finished the game with five errors.
The Tem-Cats attempted to rally in the top of the fourth inning as right fielder Z’Mya Cannon and Lilliana Gandera reached base on an error and walk, respectively, before teammate Kaitlyn Teeters sent both home on a single.
But Temple could not get any closer as Brown struck out three consecutive batters to end the game via run rule.
With the win, Harker Heights improves to 14-5-1 overall and 3-1 in district heading into Friday’s contest at Copperas Cove. Entering the evening, the Lady Bulldawgs were tied with the Lady Knights in the standings, sitting behind undefeated Waco Midway.
The victory also gives Harker Heights a two-game winning streak after suffering an 8-1 loss at home to district leader Waco Midway. The Lady Knights responded with an 11-0 shutout against Hutto last Tuesday before having a bye Friday.
The Tem-Cats (2-20-1, 1-4) have a bye Friday and will attempt to bounce back Tuesday, when they host Copperas Cove.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Waco Midway 5-0
Harker Heights 3-1
Copperas Cove 2-2
Hutto 2-2
Bryan 1-3
Pflugerville Weiss 1-3
Temple 1-4
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights 18, Temple 3, 4 innings
- Hutto 21, Copperas Cove 17
- Waco Midway 12, Bryan 11
- OFF: Pflugerville Weiss
