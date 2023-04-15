TEMPLE — Ally King and Gabrielle Simmons had two-RBI singles in the top of the seventh inning, and Harker Heights rallied from a four-run deficit in its last at-bat to stun Temple, 6-5, and spoil the Tem-Cats’ District 12-6A home finale Friday night.
Temple (5-23-1, 4-7), which still clings to a shot at playoff qualification despite the difficult defeat to the Lady Knights (18-7-1, 7-3), took a 5-1 lead with a four-run fifth inning but couldn’t make it stick.
Lewansi Luna-Guzman’s one-out double in the seventh sparked Heights’ five-run surge, which also featured an RBI single by Marivel Reyes.
Heights starter Nevaeh Brown worked around Lily Wiser’s two-out single in the bottom of the inning to seal the victory that clinched a postseason berth for the Lady Knights.
“We had a game like that against Bryan and came up short. But, I know we believed in ourselves that we could do it,” Heights head coach Kye Robertson said. “I knew when (Luna-Guzman) hit that double, that was the momentum, and they just fed off of that.”
Brown, who had a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts, finished with 19 while allowing five hits and walking three in the complete-game performance.
Temple’s Kaitlyn Teeters went 6 1/3 innings and held Heights at bay until the end.
“It’s a tough one to really wrap your head around, honestly, but I couldn’t be more proud of my girls,” said Temple head coach Courtney Cynar, whose Tem-Cats were defeated by Heights 18-3 in the first matchup but showed no signs of that happening again Friday. “We’ve been focusing on growth, get better every single game, focusing on things we can change, and I think they really did that.”
Temple’s four-run fifth started in unassuming fashion when Ava Machuca’s back-spinning pop up fell in front of home plate and was grabbed just before going foul to allow Machuca to leg out the infield hit.
She later scored on an error for the Tem-cats’ 2-1 lead, and Jordyn Valdez made it 3-1 when she slid across home plate head first on a passed ball.
Brooke Knox’s clutch two-out, two-run single pushed the advantage to 5-1.
“That was a hard loss for the girls but I want them to be able to go to sleep tonight, not stress about it, and focus on what we need to do next week,” Cynar said.
The Tem-Cats staved off a potential Heights rally in the second, which started with back-to-back singles by Brown and Simmons.
Temple recorded the first out when Alani Trevino fielded Simmons’ bouncing base hit to left and zipped a throw into third base where Knox applied the tag to courtesy runner Mackenzie Uschan. Teeters ended the inning by snaring a sharp comebacker off the bat of Leilani Leon-Guerrero and throwing to first to keep it scoreless.
Kaegan Yepma took care of the offense in the bottom of the frame to give Temple a 1-0 lead, reaching with a one-out walk, stealing second and third, and scoring on a passed ball.
Brown’s solo home run in the fourth tied it at 1.
Temple is idle Tuesday before closing the regular season at Copperas Cove in what will be a must-win encounter with the Lady Bulldawgs, who are 5-5 in district with a game Tuesday against Heights. The Lady Knights will try to nail down the No. 2 seed for the playoffs with a home game Tuesday against Cove before the season finale Friday at Bryan.
12-6A SOFTBALL
y-Waco Midway 11-0
x-Harker Heights 7-3
Copperas Cove 5-5
Bryan 4-6
Temple 4-7
Pflugerville Weiss 3-7
Hutto 2-8
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 14, Hutto 4, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 6, Temple 5
- Waco Midway 14, Bryan 3
- OFF: Pflugerville Weiss
