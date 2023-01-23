Harker Heights recently traveled to Temple for the District 12-6A meet, where the Knights and Lady Knights proved their sum is greater than their parts.
Each team finished fourth in their respective division, but when put together, the program finished third in the combined standings with 116 points.
While the achievement is impressive, Harker Heights’ biggest accomplishments could be yet to come as a total of 13 swimmers advanced to the upcoming regional meet thanks to finishing in the top six of an event.
Knights standout Richard Sporluck emerged with the team’s top showing, winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 6.23 seconds for the area’s lone gold medal in the boys division, while also qualifying in three other events.
Sporluck also placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.58) and was part of two third-place relay teams.
Kevin Ro, Ryan Vega and James Sporluck joined Richard Sporluck in the 200 medley relay (1:58.37), while teammates Joshua Rowland and Matthia Ulch replaced Ro and Vega in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.53).
The Knights’ 200 freestyle team of Ro, Alex Glynn, Carl Spencer and Vega also earned a regional berth, placing fourth (1:53.34).
Additionally, James Sporluck advanced in the 500 freestyle with a third-place time of 5:33.14, Rowland was fourth in the 50 freestyle (24.54) and 100 freestyle (55.79), and Ro finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.20).
For the Lady Knights, five swimmers qualified for regionals in six events, including two relays.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Cailey Melvin, Chaleyah Maria, Aidan Evans and Jade Lowe combined to place third with a time of 2:04.64, and in the 200 medley relay, Madison Bratton replaced Maria to help Harker Heights place fourth (2:17.92).
Individually, Bratton was fourth (6:13.49) in the 500 freestyle, Lowe was fifth (1:12.12) in the 100 butterfly, and Maria was fourth in the 50 freestyle (31.16) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:09.82).
Waco Midway (393) and Pflugerville Weiss (190) were the top two finishers in the combined standings, placing in the same spots of each division, while Temple was third for the girls and Bryan was third for the boys.
Along with qualifying all three relay teams, the Wildcats will be represented by Jared Wozniak in two events after placing fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:59.61) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.19), while teammate Jordan Jerigan was fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:11.66).
The Tem-Cats were led by Miranda Kraan and Kiersten Waworuntu, who helped anchor the third-place 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams, along with qualifying in two individual events each.
Krann won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.12 to beat out Waworuntu (2nd, 1:06.16), who was third in the 200 freestyle (2:13.28). Krann also placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:05.16).
Copperas Cove was also in attendance, qualifying its boys 200 freestyle team of Roman Medina, Payton Faber, Hayden Sharrar, Misael Keefer by placing sixth with a time of 1:59.82.
The Lady Bulldawgs will take part in six regional events thanks in part to strong showings from Emma Dixon, Solana Anderson and Payton Knutson, who each advanced in three races.
Individually, Dixon was fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:09.61) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (31.40), while Anderson and Knutson were sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:27.91) and 100 freestyle (1:12.98), respectively.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Dixon, Anderson and Knutson joined Lynnsey Terry to place fourth (2:04.69), and Kynnerly Minus replaced Dixon in the 200 medley relay as the quartet was fifth with a time of 2:23.57.
The two-day Region III meet will be held at Rockwall, beginning Feb. 3. The top two finishers in each event from the eight regions along with the next eight best times from across all regions advance to the state meet.
