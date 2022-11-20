CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I Semifinals
North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1), 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Duncanville (11-0) vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Katy Cinco Ranch (9-3) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium
Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Lake Travis (7-4) vs. SA Northside Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. San Benito (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I Semifinals
Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Southlake Carroll (12-0) vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II Semifinals
DeSoto (10-2) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Harker Heights (11-1) vs. Spring Dekaney (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Katy (12-0) vs. Humble Summer Creek (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium
Fort Bend Hightower (10-2) vs. Houston King (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Dripping Springs (11-1) vs. Harlingen (12-0), 11 a.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I Semifinals
Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field
Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Georgetown (10-2) vs. College Station (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Fulshear (11-1) vs. Smithson Valley (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
McAllen (7-5) vs. CC Veterans Memorial (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium
PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I Semifinals
Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium
Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Melissa (10-2) vs. Terrell (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Region III Semifinals
Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Brenham (8-4) vs. Port Neches-Groves (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Liberty Hill (11-1) vs. SA Alamo Heights (11-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
CC Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (9-3), TBD
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I Semifinals
Wichita Falls (8-4) vs. Brownwood (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
Canyon Randall (9-3) vs. Decatur (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
Region II Semifinals
China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium
Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-7) vs. Boerne (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
Somerset (10-2) vs. CC Calallen (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I Semifinals
Monahans (9-3) vs. Godley (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), TBD
Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Silsbee (12-0) vs. Madisonville (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs. Cuero (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Wimberley (12-0) vs. Jarrell (6-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-4), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I Semifinals
Whitesboro (10-1) vs. Paradise (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Heath Stadium
Bushland (11-1) vs. Brock (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Columbus (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Franklin (12-1) vs. Hitchcock (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Llano (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
Edna (11-1) vs. Blanco (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I Semifinals
Idalou (9-3) vs. Wall (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Canadian (10-2) vs. Spearman (5-7), 2 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium
Region III Semifinals
New London West Rusk (10-2) vs. Gilmer Harmony (7-5), 1 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Wallis Brazos (9-3) vs. Tidehaven (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I Semifinals
Cisco (10-2) vs. New Deal (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium
Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Tolar (12-0) vs. Hamilton (7-5), 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
Riesel (7-5) vs. Crawford (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Timpson (12-0) vs. Centerville (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
Region IV Semifinals
Flatonia (11-1) vs. Shiner (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium
Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I Semifinals
Vega (8-4) vs. Wellington (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Clarendon (9-3) vs. New Home (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium
Region II Semifinals
Wink (12-0) vs. Albany (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium
Windthorst (8-4) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium
Region III Semifinals
Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium
Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium
Region IV Semifinals
Chilton (12-0) vs. Burton (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Falls City (8-4) vs. Granger (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Nazareth vs. Happy, 6 p.m. Friday at Tulia
Rankin vs. Westbrook, 5 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee
Gordon vs. Abbott, 6 p.m. Friday at Hico
Mertzon Irion County vs. Jonesboro, 5 p.m. Friday at Early
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Balmorhea vs. Whitharral, 6 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh
Throckmorton vs. Benjamin, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Springtown
Oakwood vs. Bluff Dale, 7 p.m. Friday at Ferris
Loraine vs. Cherokee, 6 p.m. Friday at Miles
