CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I Semifinals

North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1), 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Duncanville (11-0) vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Katy Cinco Ranch (9-3) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Lake Travis (7-4) vs. SA Northside Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. San Benito (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I Semifinals

Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Southlake Carroll (12-0) vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II Semifinals

DeSoto (10-2) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Harker Heights (11-1) vs. Spring Dekaney (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Katy (12-0) vs. Humble Summer Creek (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (10-2) vs. Houston King (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Dripping Springs (11-1) vs. Harlingen (12-0), 11 a.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I Semifinals

Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Georgetown (10-2) vs. College Station (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Fulshear (11-1) vs. Smithson Valley (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

McAllen (7-5) vs. CC Veterans Memorial (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I Semifinals

Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Melissa (10-2) vs. Terrell (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III Semifinals

Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Brenham (8-4) vs. Port Neches-Groves (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Liberty Hill (11-1) vs. SA Alamo Heights (11-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

CC Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (9-3), TBD

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I Semifinals

Wichita Falls (8-4) vs. Brownwood (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Canyon Randall (9-3) vs. Decatur (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Region II Semifinals

China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-7) vs. Boerne (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Somerset (10-2) vs. CC Calallen (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I Semifinals

Monahans (9-3) vs. Godley (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), TBD

Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Silsbee (12-0) vs. Madisonville (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs. Cuero (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Wimberley (12-0) vs. Jarrell (6-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-4), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I Semifinals

Whitesboro (10-1) vs. Paradise (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Heath Stadium

Bushland (11-1) vs. Brock (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Columbus (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Franklin (12-1) vs. Hitchcock (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Llano (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Edna (11-1) vs. Blanco (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I Semifinals

Idalou (9-3) vs. Wall (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Canadian (10-2) vs. Spearman (5-7), 2 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Region III Semifinals

New London West Rusk (10-2) vs. Gilmer Harmony (7-5), 1 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Wallis Brazos (9-3) vs. Tidehaven (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I Semifinals

Cisco (10-2) vs. New Deal (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Tolar (12-0) vs. Hamilton (7-5), 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Riesel (7-5) vs. Crawford (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs. Centerville (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Region IV Semifinals

Flatonia (11-1) vs. Shiner (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I Semifinals

Vega (8-4) vs. Wellington (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Clarendon (9-3) vs. New Home (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Region II Semifinals

Wink (12-0) vs. Albany (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Windthorst (8-4) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Region III Semifinals

Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium

Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

Region IV Semifinals

Chilton (12-0) vs. Burton (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Falls City (8-4) vs. Granger (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Nazareth vs. Happy, 6 p.m. Friday at Tulia

Rankin vs. Westbrook, 5 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Gordon vs. Abbott, 6 p.m. Friday at Hico

Mertzon Irion County vs. Jonesboro, 5 p.m. Friday at Early

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Balmorhea vs. Whitharral, 6 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Throckmorton vs. Benjamin, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Springtown

Oakwood vs. Bluff Dale, 7 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Loraine vs. Cherokee, 6 p.m. Friday at Miles

