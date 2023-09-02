Going into Friday’s game against Smithson Valley, Harker Heights coach Mark Humble knew his team would be in for a fight.
“I told (my players) it’ll be a championship battle against a championship team,” Humble said of his message to his team before playing the No. 9 Rangers of Class 5A, Division I.
His hunch was right.
The Knights gave up a score just 12 seconds into the game and caught the turnover bug en route to a 27-10 loss Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“It was just that right off the bat,” Humble said of the championship-caliber level of play his Knights faced. “(We) give up a score on special teams right off the bat and then go and turn over the football.
“You don’t win playoff games or championships like that. So (it was) a great learning lesson for the kids.”
Things got started with a bang for Smithson Valley as cornerback/wide receiver Jackson Duffey took the opening kickoff 96 yards untouched for a touchdown.
On the ensuing drive, disaster struck as the Knights approached the Ranger goal line.
On third-and-1 from the Smithson Valley 13-yard line, quarterback Dylan Plake took the shotgun snap and turned to hand the ball off to Kaden Butler, but the junior running back was unable to handle the exchange and the ball fell to the ground where a Smithson Valley defender pounced on it to regain possession for the Rangers.
The drive started promising enough.
Starting from its own 22-yard line, Harker Heights’ opening drive featured Plake passes of 23, 8 and 11 yards to Rocky Crooks, Butler and Tyler Johnson, respectively.
But against a team like Smithson Valley, the turnover proved costly.
“You can’t do that in big ball games, especially with them and a ball control offense like they have,” Humble said. “We had (five) possessions in the first half, so you have to take advantage of your opportunities. Credit to them, they did, and we struggled a little bit.”
Harker Heights scored on just one of the five first-half possessions, a 37-yard field goal by kicker Jai’Den Fletcher to cut the second-quarter margin to 10-3.
On the drive following the fumble, the Knights squandered another opportunity. Netting negative yards in two plays, the Knights turned the ball over again, this time Plake threw an interception at the Smithson Valley 30-yard line to junior safety Diego Davila.
Plake later threw a second interception to senior cornerback Zach Gingrich on the third play of the third quarter.
Capitalizing on a couple of drives in the first half, Smithson Valley took a 17-3 lead into halftime when Ryland Walker found Duffey for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 5 seconds remaining in the first half.
Held to single digits in the first half, the Knights finally found the end zone midway through the third quarter, capitalizing on a couple of Smithson Valley miscues to trim the 10-point lead.
Taking over at their own 20-yard line following a missed field goal by Smithson Valley, Plake led the Knights down the field, finding Johnson in the end zone for a 5-yard score.
During the drive, the Knights got onto the positive side of the rushing ledger when Butler broke free for a 33-yard run on the second play of the drive. Up to that point, Smithson Valley had held Harker Heights to negative rushing yards.
The drive was kept alive by a dead-ball unsportsmanlike penalty against the Rangers when Butler had been stuffed on third-and-2 from the 38-yard line of the Rangers.
A few plays later, Plake found an open Butler on a wheel route that got the Knights within the Ranger 5-yard line.
The good feelings following the touchdown were short-lived, however, as the Rangers chewed through the Knights defense en route to a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Brody Day. Smithson Valley stuck to the ground the entire drive, gashing the Knights.
Smithson Valley outgained Harker Heights on the ground by a tally of 250-65. The Rangers held the Knights to just 200 yards of total offense.
Cade Spradling and Brad Sowersby carried the load for Smithson Valley, combining for 202 yards on 33 carries.
Butler, the Knights’ leading rusher, went for 57 yards on 10 carries.
“It’s more credit to them,” Humble said of the struggles his offense had moving the ball. “They’re well-coached, they play hard-nosed defense, they’ve got eight starters coming back on defense and they played tough-nosed, hard-nosed, physical football at a championship level.”
Plake finished 21 of 31 for 139 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions.
Receiving leaders for the Knights were Johnson (7 catches, 35 yards), Butler (4 catches, 31 yards), Kristian Nobles (4 catches, 26 yards), Crooks (2 catches, 24 yards), Za’Riyan Evans (2 catches, 7 yards), Tayden Newman (1 catch, 10 yards) and Bryce Bass (1 catch, 6 yards).
Evans also rushed for 16 yards and Newman picked up 2 yards on the ground.
Next week, Harker Heights travels to Round Rock on Friday to play Cedar Ridge at Dragon Stadium for a 7 p.m. scheduled start time.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Smithson Valley 27, Harker Heights 10
- Georgetown East View 40, Copperas Cove 21
- Shoemaker 41, Chaparral 13
- Lake Belton 51, Buda Johnson 44
- Belton 27, Brenham 20
- Lampasas 49, Austin NE Early College 0
- Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20
- Salado 48, Bryan Rudder 47
- Bruceville-Eddy 15, Florence 14
THURSDAY
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 27, Ellison 21
- Killeen 48, Round Rock Stony Point 40
