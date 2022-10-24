Ella Perry is returning to the state meet, but this year, she will not be alone.
Harker Heights’ standout harrier secured her second consecutive appearance at the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Championships on Monday, when she delivered a fourth-place showing at the Region II meet.
And approximately 30 seconds after Perry, who recently won her second consecutive District 12-6A title, crossed the finish line, another Lady Knights runner earned her spot.
Traversing a five-kilometer course at Arlington’s Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake, Perry, a junior, posted a time of 18 minutes, 31.48 seconds, averaging 5:58 per mile en route to becoming the second individual qualifier to emerge from the 175-person field.
Then, with a time of 19:01.74, senior teammate Kailynn Denney, who was second overall at the district meet, finished 11th to ensure Perry would not race at state alone like last season, when she was 28th (18:36.8) in her debut at the event.
As a team, Harker Heights was 13th with a total of 368 points.
Complementing the Lady Knights’ state-qualifying performances, junior Daniela Martinez was 124th, finishing in 22:45.32, while junior Aristine Fletcher (127th, 22:59.92) and Sarah Gill (153rd, 24:12.16) rounded out Harker Heights’ scoring.
Tyana Hymes (154th, 24:20.42) also raced for the Lady Knights, but her score did not count toward the team total.
Behind individual champion Kathryn Koonts (18:07.20), Klein also claimed the team title, placing all five of its runners in the top 19 to produce a mere 56 points. The Woodlands (89), Klein Oak (139) and Bridgeland (144) followed.
The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to state.
Temple was also in attendance, placing 21st with 531 points.
Rebecca Terry (74th, 21:11.78) was the first Tem-Cat to complete the course, while teammates Maya Ramirez (118th, 22:26.78), Sofia Garcia (121st, 22:36.79), Kaurie Holleman (148th, 23:39.41), Vanessa Sorrells (149th, 23:55.80), Kaegan Yepma (151st, 24:06.22) and Kylie Tamez (152nd, 24:10.37) also raced for Temple.
In the boys division, Temple senior Tyson Tamez earned a spot at state by finishing 13th with a time of 15:53.84, helping the Wildcats (292) place 11th as a team.
Xavier Tools (56th, 17:00.30), La’Ron Alexander (79th, 17:32.08), Seth Orf (83rd, 17:35.82) and Anthony Soto (90th, 17:41.16) rounded out Temple’s scoring. Julian Jimenez (106th, 18:04.35) and Mateo Lopez (113th, 18:11.71) also raced for the Wildcats.
Paced by Cade Perry’s 118th-place time of 18:19.07, the Knights tallied 655 points to finish 21st overall.
Freshman teammate Cody Zimmerman immediately followed Perry, placing 119th with a time of 18:21.88, while Richard Sporluck (146th, 19:24.88), Alan Douglas (158th, 19:44.16), Zachariah Daily (166th, 20:23.83) and Bruno Arzola (170th, 21:18.07) accounted for the remainder of Harker Heights’ points.
Jack Boyd (15:16.69) claimed the individual championship and helped Klein Oak (136) finish fourth behind team champion The Woodlands (94), Wylie (99) and Bridgeland (108).
The Woodlands are the only teams from the field to advance both squads in two consecutive years. Last season, the Highlanders were second in the boys division and third in the girls division at the state meet.
The Class 6A state championship races will be held Nov. 4 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park. The girls race begins at 10 a.m. with the boys immediately following, and each race will be five kilometers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.