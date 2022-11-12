It was 20 years in the making.
In convincing fashion, the Harker Heights Knights walked off the field victorious in a playoff game for the first time since 2002, roughing up the Mansfield Tigers, 26-2, at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“It feels good,” said Harker Heights coach Jerry Edwards after the game. “You know, our kids have been playing extremely hard, and they’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point.
“And just to have the opportunity to come out and get a 10-win season, be bi-district champs and doing it in front of our home crowd is just really an exciting thing for our program.”
Throughout the game, blustery winds dropped gametime temperatures into the mid-40s and wind chills to the mid-30s. In the end, however, it was the Knights who chilled the Tigers.
Entering the game averaging 30.2 points per game, Mansfield managed just a safety in the second quarter of the game.
The defensive points came after a Tiger punt rolled to the 1-yard line. On the first play of the following drive, Harker Heights running back Aimeer Washington took a handoff and was met by a wall of Mansfield defenders before he could get out of the end zone.
The safety was all she wrote for the Tigers, however, as the Knights defense dictated things from the get-go.
It was a star defender for Harker Heights who came up big and gave the Knights their first points of the game on special teams.
Following a three-and-out on its first drive, Mansfield set up to punt, but on the snap Harker Heights’ Deaubry Hood shot across the line with a clear path for the punter. Arms outstretched, Hood blocked the punt that rolled into the end zone. Hood, who tried to scoop up the loose ball, bobbled it, allowing it to squirt out of the end zone for a safety.
The wind, which gusted up to 30 mph, wreaked havoc on kicks toward the north end zone as the Knights soon found out.
Unable to adjust to the blustery winds, the Knights allowed the Tigers to regain possession on the safety kick that fell in no-man’s-land between Heights players. Ironically, the same thing happened to Mansfield when the Knights kicked off after the Tiger safety in the second quarter.
Though the Tigers started in Harker Heights territory, the defense stepped up. On fourth-and-12, King White swatted a ball intended for a Mansfield receiver, forcing a turnover on downs. On other drives, the Knights swarmed to ball carriers, throwing them for losses or minimal gains. The defense also closed in on Mansfield quarterback Sergio Kennedy, sacking him multiple times.
Harker Heights also forced one turnover, a fumble in the second quarter recovered by Anthony Massey.
The Knights held Mansfield to just 170 yards of total offense.
Mansfield’s longest drive was just 45 yards, on its first drive of the second half.
“We just really like to fire off the ball, (we’re) a very aggressive football team,” said defensive lineman Christopher Robinson. “So, yeah, we just kept firing and making sure we stayed on our jobs all night.”
Robinson also contributed on the offensive side of the ball, scoring the first touchdown of the night, a 3-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Plake in the first quarter.
“It felt great because actually, I couldn’t see (the ball) at first,” Robinson said of the touchdown. “(The light) was kind of blinding my visor and everything.”
Plake’s touchdown came on a designed rollout after Mansfield’s defense stopped running back Re’Shaun Sanford on consecutive runs from the 3-yard line.
Plake, who completed all 17 passes a week ago in a blowout victory over Bryan, was nearly perfect again, completing 11 of 12 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Edwards said. “That’s what we talked about all season long, you know. You want to play your best football towards the end of the season, and right now, we’re clicking (and) the defense is locked in.”
Plake later threw a touchdown to Alexander Bailey on a post pattern in the third quarter. Bailey led all Knights in receiving with 44 yards on four catches.
It was the running game that set up the passing game, however.
As has been the case all season, Sanford paced the offense, carrying the ball 33 times for 165 yards. Sanford’s longest run of the night came in the second quarter when he burst threw the line and shook off some defenders for a 49-yard touchdown run.
“You know, we were watching a lot of film on them, and I mean, we prepared really well to run the ball,” Sanford said. “We’re mostly a running team, but we also can throw the ball – we got playmakers that can make the play.
“And you got running backs like me and Aimeer (Washington) that can run it down their throat and then it opens up the passing game for our playmakers to get some extra yardage.”
Washington finished with 57 yards on 13 carries. He played an integral role in keeping the first touchdown drive alive.
Facing third-and-21 after a 15-yard penalty from the offense, Plake dumped off a screen pass to Washington, who rumbled 20 yards to set up a short-yardage situation on fourth down.
On the fourth-down play, Sanford took the pitch outside and found the yardage needed to keep the chains moving.
Helping open holes and seal the edge for Sanford was standout offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, a Texas Longhorns commit.
“That’s our strongest part of the game,” Chatman said of the ground attack. “We got a really good running back there (and) now we got a good O-line as well.”
Chatman said the Mansfield defense kept looking for areas on the line it could exploit, but the Knights offensive line covered the holes and controlled the line of scrimmage.
“They’re playing amazing,” Sanford said of the offensive line. “You know, we’re getting to that point where we’re peaking at the right moment.
“They’re getting better every single week, and that’s really what we’re looking for week in and week out. They do their part; they come to practice every day ready to work.
“I couldn’t be more proud of those boys. I couldn’t do what I do without them.”
Edwards said after the game that his team had the best week of preparation all season, leading up to Friday’s win.
He said he will let the team enjoy the win before beginning to look at film Saturday for the Knights’ next opponent, the Royse City Bulldogs.
“The mission’s not done,” Edwards said. “It was one win. One of our goals this year was to win a district championship, and another goal was to win playoff games – not just a game. So, these kids got a lot to look forward to and they’re playing extremely well, so I’m proud of them.”
Royse City will enter the game with a 7-4 record. The Bulldogs, who beat Garland Naaman Forest, 45-14 Friday, will prove to be a test for the Knights’ defense.
Royse City has averaged 32.8 points per game thus far. The Knights have been equal to the task all year, however, giving up just 12.9 points per game.
According to Edwards, kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Waco ISD Stadium in Waco.
The Knights had lost nine straight postseason games since a 28-15 win over Nederland in the area round of the 2002 playoffs.
HARKER HEIGHTS 26, MANSFIELD 2
Mansfield 0 2 0 0—2
Harker Heights 9 7 7 3—26
HH — Safety, blocked punt goes out of end zone
HH — Christopher Robinson 3 pass from Dylan Plake (Jai’den Fletcher kick)
Man — Safety, Heights player tackled in end zone
HH — Re’Shaun Sanford 49 run (Fletcher kick)
HH — Alexander Bailey 15 pass from Plake (Fletcher kick)
HH — Fletcher 37 FG
TEAM STATISTICS
Man HH
First downs 10 15
Rushes-yards 33-101 50-220
Passing yards 69 107
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-16-0 11-12-0
Punts-average 3-34 2-17
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-20 2-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mansfield, Marquise Hubbard 13-63, Sergio Kennedy 12-22, Reed Pinckney 1-18, Hayden George 2-1, James Johnson 5-(minus 3). Harker Heights, Sanford 33-165, Aimeer Washington 13-57, Team 1-(minus 1), Plake 3-(minus 1).
PASSING — Mansfield, Kennedy 6-16-0-69. Harker Heights, Plake 11-12-0-107.
RECEIVING — Mansfield, Tim Abraham 3-25, George 1-35, Pinckney 1-11, Hubbard 1-(minus 2). Harker Heights, Bailey 4-44, Tyler Johnson 3-30, Rocky Crooks 2-10, Washington 1-20, Robinson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
AREA FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCORES
- Aledo 37, Shoemaker 0 (Thur.)
- Belton 56, Austin NE Early College 0
- Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28
- Cuero 13, Salado 7, OT
- Harker Heights 26, Mansfield 2
- Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
- Somerset 27, Lampasas 17
- Waxahachie 30, Temple 21
