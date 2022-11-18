WACO – Despite some late life from the Royse City Bulldogs, the Harker Heights Knights rolled on in the playoffs Friday evening with a 38-17 victory in the area round of the Class 6A-Division II playoffs.
After the win, Harker Heights head coach Jerry Edwards said the outcome was never in doubt.
“Every time Royse City tried to respond – tried to get back in the game – our kids responded and went up for another touchdown,” Edwards said. “So, the game was never in doubt.”
The Knights yielded their first touchdown of the playoffs with 4:05 left in the third quarter. The Bulldog touchdown, a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Kenneth Spring, brought Royse City to within 21-10.
On the ensuing defense, however, the Knights offense responded, driving 73 yards in seven plays. Quarterback Dylan Plake, who had been nearly perfect for the past two games, found a wide-open Tyler Johnson in the end zone after scrambling to avoid pressure. After the Jai’den Fletcher extra point, Plake’s 26-yard pass to Johnson gave the Knights a 28-10 lead.
Plake’s touchdown pass to Johnson – his first of two passing touchdowns – sparked three consecutive scoring drives for the Knights to seal the game.
It also stopped a string of two consecutive drives without any points for the Knights.
On the first drive of the second half, the Knights drove from their own 38 to the Royse City 19 before Plake was intercepted by Erik Spring on fourth down.
Despite holding the Bulldogs to a three-and-out, the Knights started their next drive from their own 6-yard line, thanks to a 77-yard punt by Royse City that was aided by a steady wind and a favorable roll.
The Knights offense responded with a three-and-out of its own. A short punt into the wind gave Royse City a short field, setting up the Spring keeper.
“We went into halftime with a 21-3 lead, came out in the second half and drove down,” Edwards said. “(We) just didn’t finish that drive.”
Plake later found star running back Re’Shaun Sanford for a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice. On the play, Plake eluded a would-be sack and found Sanford wide-open on the other side of the field. As he has done for most of the season, Sanford weaved through and split the defense on the score.
Sanford led the way for the Knights offense, accounting for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.
The final exclamation point was Plake’s second touchdown pass of the second half.
Plake finished with 187 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception on 11 of 17 passing.
Johnson, the recipient of Plake’s first touchdown of the second half, led all Heights receivers with three catches for 71 yards.
Following the Plake-to-Sanford connection, Royse City cut the lead with a 75-yard score on the next drive. On a quick drop, Spring threw a quick pass to Jonah Roberson, who took it all the way down the Harker Heights sideline for the score.
“I’m really proud of how we played,” Edwards said. “We gave up a ticky-tack touchdown there at the end, but our team played extremely well tonight in all three phases.”
After the touchdown, the Knights responded again, getting a 38-yard field goal from Fletcher to give Harker Heights the final 21-point cushion. Fletcher missed a 35-yard field goal wide right on the first play of the second quarter.
It was the defense that stepped up in the end, putting a quash on any slim comeback hopes for the Bulldogs.
Looking to make something happen late in the game, Spring kept it himself and took a jarring hit from Harker Heights defensive lineman Christopher Robinson. Spring coughed the ball up, and at the bottom of the pile, defensive lineman Evan Kime came up with the recovery.
Kime’s recovery was the third takeaway of the game.
Early in the fourth quarter, senior defensive back Marcus Moultrie stepped in front of a Spring pass, putting the kibosh on a long Bulldog drive that started in the third quarter.
Early in the first quarter, the defense ended another drive when Spring was unable to handle a high snap and junior linebacker Kabriel Anderson-Dale fell on top of the loose ball.
Anderson-Dale’s recovery gave the Knights the ball back with good field position, looking primed to score again after Sanford’s first touchdown of the game on the drive before. The drive ended, however, with Fletcher’s missed field goal.
Sanford set the tone in the first half, scoring three touchdowns to give the Knights a commanding 21-3 lead at the break.
On the Knights’ second drive of the game, Sanford opened the scoring, taking a shotgun snap and taking it to the left. After cutting it up around the 20-yard line and setting his sights on the end zone, Sanford ultimately got in from 36 yards out.
Around the 10-yard line, he shoved a would-be tackler off of him.
Two drives later, clinging to a 4-point lead after a 31-yard field goal by Royse City’s Mitchell Stokes, the Knight offense got things going.
Starting at their own 30, the Knights drove the length of the field in just six plays. Lulling the Bulldog defense with methodical gains, Plake found Alexander Bailey for 29 yards and a first down. A Royse City penalty put the Knights in the red zone.
On the ensuing play, Sanford took the handoff from Plake and scampered 15 yards for a touchdown.
Just over two minutes later, the Knights took over at their own 20-yard line following a Royse City punt. Coach Jerry Edwards called a handoff to Sanford with only a handful of ticks on the clock left.
Busting through the line, Sanford weaved through the Bulldog defense for an 80-yard score.
With the win, the Knights will play Spring Dekaney next week in the regional semifinals. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.
“We gotta clean some things up,” Edwards said about the focal point in preparation for Spring Dekaney. “I thought there were a couple things tonight that I wasn’t happy with, but we get another week of practice. Next week, we don’t have school, so it’s nothing but football and turkey, so we’re super excited about that.”
HARKER HEIGHTS 38, ROYSE CITY 17
at Waco ISD Stadium
Royse City 0 3 7 7 — 17
Harker Heights 7 14 7 10 — 38
HH — Re’Shaun Sanford 36 run (Jai’den Fletcher kick)
RC — Mitchell Stokes 31 FG
HH — Sanford 15 run (Fletcher kick)
HH — Sanford 80 run (Fletcher kick)
RC — Kenneth Spring 1 run (Stokes kick)
HH — Tyler Johnson 26 pass from Dylan Plake (Fletcher kick)
HH — Sanford 44 pass from Plake (Fletcher kick)
RC — Jonah Roberson 75 pass from Spring (Stokes kick)
HH — Fletcher 38 FG
TEAM STATISTICS
RC HH
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 32-111 43-322
Passing yards 206 187
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-23-1 11-17-1
Punts-average 4-39 2-22
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-40 7-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Royse City, Sam Mitchum 13-65, Spring 14-34, Roberson 3-11, Aidan Walker 1-1, Hayden Bohme 1-0. Harker Heights, Sanford 23-255, Aimeer Washington 17-52, Plake 3-15.
PASSING — Royse City, Spring 13-23-1-206. Harker Heights, Plake 11-17-1-187.
RECEIVING — Royse City, Ja’Cori Williams 5-48, Roberson 4-132, Hayden Herndon 3-19, Mitchum 1-7. Harker Heights, Johnson 3-71, Alexander Bailey 3-44, Rocky Crooks 3-23, Sanford 1-44, Washington 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Fletcher, 35 (WR).
6A-DIVISION II REGION II AREA SCORES
- No. 13 DeSoto 52, Rockwall-Heath 7
- Tomball 16, No. 21 New Caney 15
- Harker Heights 38, Royse City 17
- Spring Dekaney 32, Cypress Falls 17
6A-DIVISION II REGION II SEMIFINALS
- No. 13 DeSoto (10-2) vs. Tomball (8-4), time TBA Friday at Pflugerville's The Pfield
- Harker Heights (11-1) vs. Spring Dekaney (9-3), 6 p.m. at Baylor's McLane Stadium in Waco
