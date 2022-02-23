LORENA — CJ Evans scored 24 points and the 20th-ranked Harker Heights Knights shook off a lackadaisical start to pull away in the second half and beat Mansfield Lake Ridge 74-59 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
All five Heights starters scored in double figures. Terrance Carter added 18 points. Antwan Taylor, Evan Chatman and David Punch each had 10.
Caden Holmes and Jaden Wilson led Lake Ridge, the No. 3 seed from District 11-6A, with 16 points apiece. Rylan Kennedy had 13, and Matt Alexander added 12.
The Knights (32-4) will play 9-6A top seed Garland, a 66-42 winner over North Mesquite on Tuesday, in the second round later this week.
The Eagles (17-12), aided by back-to-back steals that led to an easy dunk and layup, made their first five shots and led 14-9 less than 4 minutes into the game at Lorena High School. Lake Ridge took its biggest lead, 29-22, early in the second quarter on Holmes’ third 3-pointer, and the sixth between he and Wilson.
“(I) thought the kids were a little nervous at the start and Lake Ridge was on fire,” Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt said. “I thought after we settled down and got into our groove, things started looking up for us.”
Later in the period, after one tie and three lead changes, Carter drove down the lane for a bucket and 33-32 Heights lead. The Knights led the rest of the way. Chatman followed with a 3-pointer and the Knights finished the half up 36-35, still looking like they were going to have a down-to-the-wire battle on their hands.
That changed quickly after halftime. Heights took command right from the start of the second half.
After Taylor rebounded a Lake Ridge miss, Punch, who scored all of his points in the second half, popped in a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run. Evans scored on a layup and drive in the run, Carter added a dunk and putback. He had his sights set on another dunk after collecting a steal, but his jersey was reflexively grabbed by Alexander for an intentional foul. Carter made both free throws and the Knights turned it into a four-point trip down the floor when Punch scored inside to make it 51-35.
“The second half we were ready,” Bobbitt said. “(We) came out and spread them out and we were able to get to the basket, giving us a lead.”
Heights led by as much as 19 late in the third period and led by double-digits the rest of the way.
Lake Ridge made six of its seven 3-point tries in the first 10 minutes of the contest, but missed the next seven before Wilson flipped in a trey in the closing seconds for the final margin.
Evans was able to consistently break down the Lake Ridge defense with dribble penetration. When he wasn’t scoring, he handed out six assists and finished with seven rebounds.
“CJ did an awesome job of handling the pressure and slicing to the basket,” Bobbitt said. “All in all I was very impressed with the total team win. Very happy for the kids.”
The Knights were 29-of-57 (51%) from the field. Lake Ridge was 22-of-47 (47%).
Heights had seven turnovers in the opening half, but just three after halftime. The Eagles turned it over 18 times.
HARKER HEIGHTS 74, MANSFIELD LAKE RIDGE 59
At Lorena HS
Mansfield Lake Ridge (59)
Holmes 16, Moore 0, Wilson 16, Morris 2, Kennedy 13, Alexander 12, Dickson 0, Vasquez 0.
No. 20 Harker Heights (74)
Evans 24, Taylor 10, Smith 2, Chatman 10, Punch 10, Carter 18.
Lake Ridge 23 12 9 15—59
Harker Hts 20 16 23 15—74
3-Point Goals—Lake Ridge 7 (Wilson 4, Holmes 3), Harker Heights 4 (Chatman 2, Evans, Punch). Free throws—Lake Ridge 8-11, Harker Heights 12-15. Fouled Out—Kennedy. Total Fouls—Lake Ridge 17, Harker Heights 12. Technicals—None.
Records—Lake Ridge 17-12, Harker Heights 32-4.
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- DeSoto 63, No. 21 Belton 59, 2 OT
- No. 2 Duncanville 99, Shoemaker 63
- Ellison 50, Waxahachie 48
- No. 20 Harker Heights 74, Mansfield Lake Ridge 59
Class 4A bi-district
- Austin LBJ 68, Lake Belton 47
- La Grange 51, Salado 50
- No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi 67, Gatesville 41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.