ROBINSON — In basketball, all it takes is the blink of an eye for a tie or a lead to disappear. That proved true Friday in Robinson as the 20th-ranked Harker Heights Knights battled the Garland Owls in the Area round of the playoffs.
With a little over a minute remaining in the game and the score tied at 63, Garland’s Zuby Ejiofor stripped Terrance Carter and ran in for an emphatic dunk to effectively seal the game.
A few good looks from 3-point range fell short for Harker Heights as they looked to tie the game after a few Owl free throws, but in the end, the scoreboard in Robinson read: Garland 69, Harker Heights 64.
“You know, I thought we did the things we were supposed to do, but right there at the end, we got to make shots,” said Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt.
The Knights had one of the best seasons in school history, Bobbitt said after taking a few moments following the final buzzer to gather his thoughts. Harker Heights finished as co-champion in District 12-6A and took a 31-4 record into the playoffs.
“Unfortunately, the basketball gods weren’t with us for 32 minutes,” Bobbitt said. “They were with us for 31-and-a-half minutes, but you need 32 minutes.”
Bobbitt said he told the team at halftime that basketball is about runs.
“That’s all it is; it’s a game of runs,” Bobbitt said. “They made their runs, we made our run.
“And then at the end of the day, the final one that we put right there and we got up over the top and thought we were going to be able to spread out and get it.”
About a minute before Ejiofor’s clinching dunk, it looked like the Knights had the game in control.
Carter and Antwan Taylor both slammed home ferocious fast-break dunks on back-to-back possessions, the last giving the Knights a 59-58 lead.
After a Harker Heights timeout with 3:20 left in the game, the Knights found themselves with another fast-break opportunity, this time Carter finding Evan Chatman for a would-be layup.
Garland’s Kobe Bratton fouled Chatman hard, however, drawing an intentional foul that sent the Knights to the free-throw line for two shots and possession of the ball. The foul from Bratton left Chatman dazed and after some discussion between the referees and coaches, Bobbitt selected Tyrese Smith to take Chatman’s free throws. Smith sank both, extending the Heights lead to three.
On the ensuing possession, Carter hit a layup, giving the Knights a 63-58 lead.
After a couple of quick possessions, Garland tied it up when Ejiofor, a Kansas signee, connected on an in-close layup and converted the and-one opportunity.
“We thought it was right there,” Bobbitt said. “Usually, with two minutes left in the game, we can isolate and whatever. They got down and made plays.”
Ejiofor led all scorers with 27 points. He also cleaned the glass for a total of 24 rebounds and sent back five Heights shots.
Carter put the Knights on his back in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in the final frame.
Carter, Chatman, Taylor and CJ Evans helped the Knights erase an eight-point halftime deficit, brought on by a 12-0 Garland run to end the first half.
Carter and Taylor were co-leading scorers for Harker Heights with 17 points each. Taylor added 11, while Smith and Chatman each scored five points.
Sophomore David Punch also contributed to the Harker Heights effort Friday night, picking up eight rebounds and four blocks. He added nine points.
Being outscored 17-6 in the second quarter, the Knights found themselves down 31-23 at halftime.
It didn’t take long for them to cut that margin.
After Evans hit a jumper to start the third quarter, Garland followed up with a 3-point shot from Joshua Valiaveedu. Chatman answered with a 3-pointer of his own that started a frantic run for the Knights.
A couple of minutes later, a Punch block led to a Taylor dunk to tie the game at 36. Not long after, Smith hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41.
“It was everything I thought it was going to be,” Bobbitt said of the game. “I thought it was going to be a down-to-the-wire type of game.”
Bobbitt said the players wanted it a lot more and he wanted it a lot more for them.
He said that while it is painful to lose, he was grateful to be in that position to play a team like 9-6A champion Garland, given the adversity the team faced throughout the season.
“I told the kids that if it wasn’t nothing, these are lessons for life that you learn through basketball,” Bobbitt said.
GARLAND 69, HARKER HEIGHTS 64
Garland (69)
Valiaveedu 5, King 14, Bratton 17, Carter 4, Allen 2, Z.Ejiofor 27, Swanson 0, C.Ejiofor 0.
No. 20 Harker Heights (64)
Evans 11, Taylor 17, Smith 5, Chatman 5, Stanford 0, Punch 9, Carter 17.
Garland 14 17 18 20—69
Harker Hts 17 6 23 18—64
3-Point Goals—Garland 4 (Valiaveedu, King, Bratton, Z.Ejiofor), Harker Heights 3 (Smith, Chatman, Carter). Free throws—Garland 13-16, Harker Heights 13-16. Fouled Out—Taylor. Total Fouls—Garland 11, Harker Heights 13. Technicals—None.
Records—Harker Heights 32-5.
REGION II-6A AREA-ROUND SCORES
- DeSoto 56, Wylie 53
- No. 2 Duncanville 52, Rockwall-Heath 43
- No. 11 Cypress Ranch 61, Aldine Nimitz 52
- Langham Creek 46, Spring 44
- Ellison 62, Mesquite Horn 57
- Garland 69, No. 20 Harker Heights 64
- No. 3 Spring Westfield 75, Klein Collins 51
- No. 10 Cypress Falls 43, No. 22 The Woodlands College Park 39
