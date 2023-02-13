Harker Heights qualified seven wrestlers for state and emerged from the Region IV-6A meet last weekend with the girls team title.
Paced by Kiahna Gonzales, who won the 107 division, the Lady Knights finished with 128 points to beat out second-place San Antonio Churchill (120) by eight points at San Antonio's Littleton Gymnasium.
Daniela Martinez (2nd, 114), Sadie Wright (3rd, 120) and Keana Anderson (4th, 152) will join Gonzalez at state, while counterparts Jack Hughes, Jailen Alon and Micah Thomas will participate in the boys state meet for the Knights. Hughes won the 165 division, and Alon (144) and Thomas (150) were each fourth.
Keenan Settle (285) and Aniya McConico (132) were sixth in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, for Harker Heights. The Knights were sixth as a team with 81.5 points.
Austin Vandergrift won the boys team championship with 210 points — 30 more than second-place Dripping Springs.
Copperas Cove will send two boys — Tristen Bigger (2nd, 126) and Jayden Copeland (3rd, 113) — and two girls — Erin Sewell (3rd, 165) and Evelyn Stack (4th, 235) — to state, where Temple’s Joel Aguilar (3rd, 138) will join them.
The Lady Bulldawgs’ Jennifer Denton (5th, 152) and Darlene Smith (5th, 185) and Temple’s David Maxson (5th, 106), Andre Hamilton (6th, 132) and Josephine Craig (6th, 165) also competed at the regional meet.
The University Interscholastic League Wrestling State Tournament begins Friday at Cypress’ Berry Center.
