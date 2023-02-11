HARKER HEIGHTS — Only one game separates Harker Heights from perfection.
Last season, the Knights returned to the top of District 12-6A by claiming the league championship, but the accomplishment was not ideal as Belton split the series to earn a share of the title as well.
Now, No. 9 Harker Heights has an opportunity to ensure nothing blemishes its achievement.
After securing sole possession of the district title earlier in the week, the Knights maintained their perfect run through the schedule Friday, jumping out to an early advantage before cruising to a 77-53 victory against Pflugerville Weiss.
The outcome sets up a chance to capture an elusive undefeated district championship on Tuesday at Waco Midway. Harker Heights won the first encounter by 29 points, 58-29, and appears poised to repeat the feat after dominating the Wolves.
The squads played to a 5-5 tie before Nathaniel Harris’ free throw triggered a 26-11 outburst, and Weiss was never within single digits again.
Knights standouts Evan Chatman and Tyrese Smith tied for game-high scoring honors with 17 points apiece, and each was impressive early.
Smith, who had a game-high four assists, connected on two of his three 3-point attempts in the first quarter, when Chatman added six points, including a driving layup as time expired to give Harker Heights a 20-10 lead.
Chatman posted eight more points in the second quarter as Smith maintained his rhythm, connecting on his only 3-pointer of the period to finish the half with 13 points.
After halftime, Knights post David Punch took control of the offense, accounting for eight of his team’s 17 points in the period before finishing with 14 points, five rebounds and five blocks.
Trailing 59-31, the Wolves embarked on a 9-0 run, but Harker Heights did not allow Weiss to complete the comeback, and the Knights cut down the nets to celebrate their district title following their final home game of the season.
In all, a dozen players posted points for Harker Heights, but the contest also saw the Knights commit 20 personal fouls and three technicals.
The victory places Harker Heights (24-7, 11-0) all along atop the standings with Hutto (9-3) and Temple (6-5) following. The remaining playoff berth is still up for grabs with Weiss (14-18, 4-7), Bryan (3-8), Copperas Cove (3-8) and Midway (3-8) rounding out the field.
The Panthers enter Tuesday’s regular-season finale coming off a 79-58 defeat to the Hippos.
Considering the Knights’ path, the chance for an unblemished championship should be cherished.
Harker Heights lost multiple key players from last season’s roster to graduation, including post Terrance Carter and guards C.J. Evans and Antwan Taylor, and then they lost their leader.
Knights longtime head coach Celneque Bobbitt was issued a one-year suspension by the University Interscholastic League for an infraction of the rules, forcing Killeen ISD assistant athletic director Kevin Lawler to serve as the program’s interim head coach.
Although the transition was undoubtedly difficult, Harker Heights has excelled.
En route to working their way into the state poll’s top 10, the Knights rebounded from a 6-6 start, including the team’s only pair of consecutive losses, to win five of their next six contests. Now, Harker Heights has won 13 of 14 games following the sweep of Weiss.
And history is on the Knights’ side as they attempt to complete their perfect run through the district schedule.
Harker Height has one each of the previous three games against Midway, and the Panthers are in the midst of a lengthy losing skid. Despite winning its two contests prior to Friday’s game at Hutto, Midway has lost nine of its last 12 games with defeats occurring by double digits.
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Harker Heights 11-0
x-Hutto 9-3
x-Temple 6-5
Pflugerville Weiss 4-7
Bryan 3-8
Copperas Cove 3-8
Waco Midway 3-8
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- No. 9 Harker Heights 77, Pflugerville Weiss 53
- Hutto 79, Waco Midway 58
- Temple 64, Bryan 49
- OFF: Copperas Cove
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Copperas Cove at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Waco Midway, 7 p.m.
- Temple at Pflugerville Weiss, 7 p.m.
- OFF: Hutto
End of Regular Season
