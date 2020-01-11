HARKER HEIGHTS — A crosstown matchup saw the Harker Heights Knights take care of business against the Shoemaker Grey Wolves 73-56 on Friday night.
Heights junior Camrin Forde led all scorers with 26 points, including two 3-pointers.
He could tell he was hot when the first 3 went in.
“In the first half after I hit the first three I knew I was hot so I just kept playing,” Forde said.
The win puts the Knights at 2-4 in District 12-6A play while the Grey Wolves fell to 4-3 in district and 12-13 overall.
The game started slowly for both teams and the score at the end of the first quarter was only 10-5.
The Knights found their game in the second quarter and outscored the Grey Wolves 25-15 to take a 35-20 lead into halftime.
A 9-0 run that began at the end of the first quarter and continued into the second helped the Knights grow their lead.
In the third quarter, the Knights control continued and a second 9-0 run grew the lead even further and they led 56-39 after three quarters.
In the fourth, the Knights continued to play well, and an 8-0 run closed things out and carried the Knights to the win.
Harker Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt credited his team’s defense for the win.
“I just thought it was a total team victory,” he said. “We’ve really been focusing just getting down and playing defense. The kids did the things they were coached to do.
A lot of times it’s hard to get the kids to do what they’re coached to do because their natural instincts come into play when they’re playing basketball.”
The Knights take on the Temple Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Temple. The Grey Wolves have a bye Tuesday and play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday in Temple.
HARKER HEIGHTS 73, SHOEMAKRE 56
Shoemaker (56)
Daniels 12, Kirk 8, Gonzales 3, Owens 5, Galloway 9, Herrera 11, Jackson 4, Vizcarrondo 4.
Harker Heights (73)
Evans 9, Forde 26, Leabeach 2, Mayfield 0, Brown-Kaderka 0, Taylor 10, Chamberlain 11, Brooks 0, Bright 2, Adams 0, Goodrich 6, Warren 0, Carter 2, Wilson 5, Dixon 0.
Shoemaker 5 15 19 17—56
Harker Heights 10 25 21 17—73
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 6 (Daniels 2, Kirk, Gonzales, Galloway, Owens) Harker Heights 4 (Forde 2, Evans, Chamberlain). Free Throws—Shoemaker 4-5, Harker Heights 5-12. Fouled Out—None.
Records—Shoemaker 12-13, 4-3 12-6A; Harker Heights 2-4 12-6A.
