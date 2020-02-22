ITALY — Harker Heights held just two leads, but it was all the Lady Knights needed to advance.
Looking to win its 12th consecutive game, No. 13 Harker Heights found itself overwhelmed early, falling into a double-digit deficit against Plano East before the first quarter ended.
Although it took almost all game, it was not insurmountable.
With 25 seconds remaining in regulation, the Lady Knights claimed their first lead of the night at 56-55 on Brielle Dorsey’s field goal in the paint, but the Lady Panthers forced overtime.
This time, however, Harker Heights took immediate control.
Celise Bobbitt connected on a 3-pointer to begin the extra period, and it propelled the Lady Knights into the third round with a 62-60 victory.
East responded to Bobbitt’s bucket to pull within a point, but Sierra Brooks answered with a layup to increase Harker Heights’ lead to 61-58. Then, after the Lady Mustangs made the score 61-60, the junior hit a free throw with 28.1 seconds remaining, and East could not come back despite having multiple shot attempts as time dwindled.
Harker Heights sophomore guard Angelique Morgan recorded eight of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, while Brooks added 14 points, and starting guard Emri Lovell finished with 11 points and five assists. Additionally, Bobbitt had nine points, and Dorsey scored seven points to go with six rebounds.
The outputs helped negate a 10-rebound, six-point, six-assist, three-steal outing from Lady Mustangs sophomore Donavia Hall.
The Lady Panthers took control early in the contest, snapping a 9-9 tie with a 13-2 outburst to build a 10-point lead, 25-15, by the end of the first quarter, and the advantage grew to 34-23 before Harker Heights (32-5) responded.
Sparked by six unanswered points, the Lady Knights cut the deficit to three points at 36-33 before going into halftime trailing 38-33 as East (20-12) connected on 4 of 8 3-pointers to begin the game.
Harker Heights fell behind by seven points, 47-40, but closed the third quarter with five consecutive points, and the run grew to 12-5 in the fourth quarter as Dorsey’s free throw tied the contest 52-52 for the first time since 9-9 with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining.
The Lady Mustangs made a 3-pointer to take a 55-52 lead, but the Lady Knights scored four straight points, punctuated by Dorsey’s basket before East freshman Taylor Haggan made one of two free throws with 9.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Now, the Lady Knights turn their attention to McKinney in the regional quarterfinals either Monday or Tuesday after the Lady Lions defeated Tyler Lee 64-35 on Friday.
