HARKER HEIGHTS — Emri Lovell got exactly what she expected — a battle.
Through 11 District 12-6A games, rivals Harker Heights and Ellison produced identical 10-1 records, placing them in a tie atop the standings. Additionally, both teams were in the state rankings and riding lengthy winning streaks.
With so much on the line, the Lady Knights guard knew the game would be a fight to the finish, and she was right.
The No. 23 Lady Eagles erased a five-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to pull within a point, 35-34, with 37.4 seconds remaining.
They would not get any closer, though.
No. 16 Harker Heights responded with three unanswered points to pull away and held on for a 39-36 victory to claim sole possession of the district lead, and following the outcome, Lovell admitted the contest played out as expected.
“We could not ever give up,” the junior said, “because we knew if we ever let up, then Ellison was going to take control.
“We had to give it our all the entire game.”
The teams exchanged baskets early before Ellison took an 11-7 advantage into the second quarter, but the Lady Knights used a 12-4 outburst to build a 19-15 halftime lead.
Then, Harker Heights (26-5, 11-1) slightly widened the gap to 26-21 after the squads combined for just 13 points in the third quarter.
In the final period, trailing 32-27 with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining, however, the Lady Eagles rallied.
Di’Ambria White triggered the run with the final basket of her 11-point, 11-rebound outing, and teammate Alina Simon followed with a layup to pull Ellison within 32-31. After Lovell, who finished with a game-high 15 points, and Lady Eagles guard Evelyn Lorenzo exchanged 3-pointers, making the score 35-34 with 37.4 seconds remaining, Sierra Brooks and Celise Bobbitt combined for three consecutive free throws to widen the gap.
Nylia Mobley made a pair of free throws for Ellison (20-9, 10-2) to trim the deficit to two points with 1.4 seconds remaining, but the Lady Eagles could not complete comeback after being forced to send Lovell to the free-throw line for the game’s final point.
While it was not the outcome she hoped for, Ellison head coach Sherry McKinnon was not disappointed.
“I’m really proud of the way my girls fought to the end,” she said. “There were times they weren’t in it, but they never quit.
“They always figured out a way to go and make something good happen.”
Now, the Lady Knights turn their attention toward finishing their schedule strong and securing the district championship.
For the moment, though, Harker Heights head coach Shirretha Nelson simply wants to appreciate the significance of the game.
“I’m proud of my kids,” she said, “and I’m proud of Ellison’s kids. It’s just really nice to know that Killeen is being represented by two really talented teams.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be easy, but we rose to the occasion.”
HARKER HEIGHTS 39, ELLISON 36
No. 23 Ellison (36)
Whyte 11, Simon 8, Faulks 7, Mobley 5, Lorenzo 4, Ford 1.
No. 16. Harker Heights (39)
Lovell 15, Ce.Bobbitt 7, Brooks 5, Cy.Bobbitt 4, E.Roberts 3, Morgan 2, P.Roberts 2, Dorsey 1.
Ellison 11 4 6 15—36
Harker Heights 7 12 7 13—39
3-Point Goals—Ellison 3 (Simon, Faulks, Lorenzo), Harker Heights 4 (Lovell 3, Ce.Bobbitt). Free Throws—Ellison 11-21, Harker Heights 11-24. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 21, Harker Heights 19. Technicals—None
Records—Ellison 20-9, 10-2 12-6A; Harker Heights 26-5, 11-1.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF RACE
Harker Heights (11-1)
Ellison (10-2)
Waco Midway (9-2)
Copperas Cove (7-5)
Temple (6-5)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 53, Waco 40
- No. 16 Harker Heights 39, No. 23 Ellison 36
- Temple 42, Belton 32
- BYE: Waco Midway
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove at Waco Midway, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Waco, 7 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Temple at Killeen, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.