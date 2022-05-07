WACO — Harker Heights could have let human nature take over, but the Lady Knights refused.
On the heels of narrowly escaping Friday’s opening game of its Class 6A area-round series against Sachse with a 1-0 victory, Harker Heights found itself in another high-pressure contest at Baylor’s Getterman Stadium.
The teams were scoreless entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but disaster struck when an error led to Sachse posting the game’s first run.
Instead of losing momentum, however, the Lady Knights generated it.
Harker Heights responded with another late-game rally as sophomore standout Neveah Brown connected for a two-RBI double in the top of the seventh inning before striking out the side to sweep the series.
Following the game, Lady Knights catcher Rozalyn Simmons, who committed the game’s lone error and helped initiate the comeback with a two-out single, admitted Game 3 never entered their collective consciousness after allowing the go-ahead run.
“In between the sixth and seventh innings,” the senior said, “our mood was beautiful. Everybody was excited and cheering even though we were losing. We were still hyped up, because we knew we would keep pushing and we could start hitting.
“It is amazing to know that we have that trust in each other. It is just a different feeling.”
Through the first six innings, Harker Heights (32-7-1) had just two hits with one coming in the third at-bat of the afternoon, but the Lady Knights doubled the production in the seventh inning despite seeing their first two batters fly out.
With one out remaining between Harker Heights and a deciding third game, freshman Eva Armstrong drew a walk before Simmons’ infield shot during the ensuing at-bat resulted in courtesy runner Kayla Paiste assuming her spot on first base. Then, Brown, who hit a walk-off grand slam against Mansfield in Game 3 to capture the program’s first bi-district championship, rose to the occasion again, sending both runners across home plate with a blast down the left-field line.
“I knew that was our last chance,” said Brown, who was facing a full count. “I knew I had to pull through and put my team ahead. I knew she had to pitch close to me, so I took that chance, and I drove the ball where it needed to go.
“We came together after being on defense and just said that we cannot give up. No matter what the situation was, we had to push through for one another.”
Simmons also accounted for a single in the first inning, while Clarissa Gutierrez rounded out the Lady Knights’ hitting with a fifth-inning bunt.
Along with her offense, Brown allowed just three hits and struck out 12 batters, including the final five she faced, from inside the circle. She also had a dozen strikeouts in Game 1.
Now, Harker Heights prepares for a clash of district champions in the regional quarterfinals against Mansfield Lake Ridge.
After earning the District 11 title, the Lady Eagles defeated Bryan in two games by a combined score of 20-3 before defeating Tyler Legacy 6-3 in their lone area-round game.
Regardless of whether the third-round encounter is one or three games long, it must conclude by Saturday.
No matter what the future holds, though, Lady Knights head coach Kye Robertson feels his players are prepared.
“I know my girls are going to compete,” he said, “but the way our first two series have played out, they’ve learned that this is not easy. There are no easy wins in the playoffs.
“So, I just look at it like the first round got us ready for the second round, and that got us ready for the next round. They know that our mentality has to be that we are always preparing for what is next.”
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A AREA
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Harker Heights 1, Sachse 0
Saturday, May 7
- Harker Heights 2, Sachse 1, Harker Heights wins series 2-0
CLASS 4A AREA
(Best-of-3, except where noted)
Friday, May 6
- Lake Belton 11, Carthage 0, 5 innings, Lake Belton advances
- Argyle 13, Lampasas 0, 5 innings, Argyle advances
- Jasper 10, Salado 3
Saturday, May 7
- Jasper 9, Salado 6, Jasper wins series 2-0
