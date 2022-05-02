BASEBALL
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Thursday, May 5
- Copperas Cove at Waco Midway, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 6
- Mansfield at Belton, Game 1, 7 p.m.
- Mansfield Lake Ridge at Harker Heights, Game 1, 7 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Copperas Cove, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
- Copperas Cove vs. Waco Midway, Game 3 (if necessary), 1 p.m. at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton
- Belton at Mansfield, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Harker Heights at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, Game 1, 4:30 p.m. at Georgetown East View HS (Game 2 to follow)
- Iowa Park at Lampasas, Game 1, 6 p.m.
- Salado at Giddings, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
- Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, Game 3 (if necessary), 11 a.m. at Georgetown East View HS
- Giddings at Salado, Game 2, noon (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Lampasas at Iowa Park, Game 2, 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
SOFTBALL
CLASS 6A AREA
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Harker Heights vs. Sachse, Game 1, 8 p.m. at Midway HS, Hewitt
Saturday, May 7
- Harker Heights vs. Sachse, Game 2, 2 p.m. at Baylor, Waco (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
CLASS 4A AREA
(Best-of-3, except where noted)
Friday, May 6
- Lake Belton vs. Carthage (single game), 7 p.m. at Corsicana HS
- Lampasas vs. Argyle (single game), 7 p.m. at Cleburne HS
- Salado vs. Jasper, Game 1, 7:30 p.m. at Madisonville HS
Saturday, May 7
- Salado vs. Jasper, Game 2, noon at Madisonville HS (Game 3, if necessary to follow)
