ACADEMY TOURNAMENT

  • 3A-No. 11 Academy 90, Lake Belton 79
  • Grandview 41, Gatesville 39

Consolation Bracket

  • 4A-No. 11 Waco Connally 60, Salado 45

CY-HOOPS INVITATIONAL

Consolation Bracket

  • No. 4 Harker Heights 59, Spring Dekaney 50
  • No. 4 Harker Heights def. Bridgeland

FLORENCE TOURNAMENT

  • Florence 67, Thrall 40

FORT BEND ISD TOURNAMENT

  • Killeen 48, Houston Memorial 47

SAN ANTONIO ISD TOURNAMENT

  • Belton 67, SA MacArthur 49

Semifinals

  • Belton 77, Converse Judson 58

GIRLS

  • Leander Rouse 61, Lampasas 38

RIESEL TOURNAMENT

  • Mildred 67, Florence 43

DISTRICT 12-6A

  • Belton 46, Shoemaker 31
  • Ellison 74, Bryan 29
  • Harker Heights 53, Copperas Cove 41
  • Killeen 49, Temple 43

