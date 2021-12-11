ACADEMY TOURNAMENT
- 3A-No. 11 Academy 90, Lake Belton 79
- Grandview 41, Gatesville 39
Consolation Bracket
- 4A-No. 11 Waco Connally 60, Salado 45
CY-HOOPS INVITATIONAL
Consolation Bracket
- No. 4 Harker Heights 59, Spring Dekaney 50
- No. 4 Harker Heights def. Bridgeland
FLORENCE TOURNAMENT
- Florence 67, Thrall 40
FORT BEND ISD TOURNAMENT
- Killeen 48, Houston Memorial 47
SAN ANTONIO ISD TOURNAMENT
- Belton 67, SA MacArthur 49
Semifinals
- Belton 77, Converse Judson 58
GIRLS
- Leander Rouse 61, Lampasas 38
RIESEL TOURNAMENT
- Mildred 67, Florence 43
DISTRICT 12-6A
- Belton 46, Shoemaker 31
- Ellison 74, Bryan 29
- Harker Heights 53, Copperas Cove 41
- Killeen 49, Temple 43
