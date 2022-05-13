SOFTBALL
CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, May 11
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 8, Harker Heights 3
Thursday, May 12
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 5, Harker Heights 2, Lake Ridge wins series 2-0
CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
(Single game)
Thursday, May 12
- Lake Belton 10, Waco Connally 1, Lake Belton advances
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A AREA
(Best-of-3)
Thursday, May 12
- Lake Belton 3, Lufkin Hudson 1
Friday, May 13
- Lufkin Hudson 9, Lake Belton 4, Game 2
- Lufkin Hudson 7, Lake Belton 2, Hudson wins series 2-1
