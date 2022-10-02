Area high school football standings through Oct. 1
featured top story
AREA HS FOOTBALL STANDINGS THROUGH OCT. 1
- KDHpressbox.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- 12-6A FOOTBALL: Knights pick off Midway in 24-13 defensive battle
- Vikings run away from Bulldawgs, 49-20
- AREA HS FOOTBALL STANDINGS THROUGH SEPT. 23
- WEEKEND FOOTBALL PREVIEW: 2nd half of season begins for most teams
- MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: 7A Lions beat Falcons for 1st win of season
- VOLLEYBALL: Lady Knights use accurate serving to earn sweep in Temple
- Lady Broncos knock off Lady Tigers in programs’ first meeting
- SUBVARSITY ROUNDUP: Salado JV girls take top 11 spots in x-country meet
- MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: 7A Cavs blank Rancier 25-0
- SEPT. 29-OCT. 1 TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCORES
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.