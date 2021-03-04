Sierra Brooks entered as a Lady Knight, but she departs as the reigning queen.
One year after being named the 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player, Harker Heights’ standout guard repeated the feat, capping off her career by earning the award for a second consecutive season.
The honor cements Brooks’ spot as one of the best players in program history, and she hopes her legacy provides an example for future Lady Knights.
“Having strong relationships is the most important thing,” Brooks said. “We have to trust each other, and once we started developing those bonds, we started being successful.
“Everything I did was for my teammates. It wasn’t just for myself.”
Brooks helped engineer Harker Heights’ run to a repeat district championship, using a 14-game winning streak to propel it to the title.
Although she was integral to the team’s success, Brooks was not the lone Lady Knight represented on the list.
A trio of teammates – senior guard Emri Lovell and juniors Angelique Morgan, a guard, and forward Empress Roberts – were placed on the first team, while starting post Samiyah Walker and reserve Mary Allen, who are each juniors, and freshman Grace Riggs received second-team recognition.
“Honestly,” Brooks said, “I was happier for them than I was for myself, because coming into the season, we had a lot of young players.
“So, to see that Harker Heights will have plenty of potential even after I’m not there shows a lot about the program. The program is definitely moving in the right direction.”
Additionally, Harker Heights head coach Shirretha Nelson was named co-coach of the year along with Temple head coach Rashonta LeBlanc.
Other superlative recipients were Tem-Cats junior Aniah Hall, who was named offensive player of the year, and Copperas Cove senior A’Zariah Knotts, who was named defensive player of the year. Killeen
sophomore Taleiyah Gibbs and Bryan freshman Taler Thornton shared the newcomer of the year award.
For Gibbs, the Lady Kangaroos did not achieve the success she hoped for, but she intends to help elevate the program in her remaining years.
“This year was a learning experience,” Gibbs said, “and I know I had good stats, but it was a tough year for the team.
“I expect great things from everyone who is returning. We saw our potential, and now I want to work even harder, because I don’t want to disappoint myself or anyone else. I can’t rely on this title.”
Ellison and Temple were the only teams other than Harker Heights to place multiple players on the first team.
The Lady Eagles, who finished third in the district standings, placed juniors Evelyn Lorenzo and Kaylah Cherry, on the squad, while also earning three second-team slots for seniors Ke’Myha Satchel, Nylia
Mobley and Le’Ondria Ford.
Additionally, Copperas Cove junior Kyra Gaston, Killeen sophomore Tyanna Simpson and the Temple tandem of Nyteria Colbert and Taliyah Johnson were named to the first team, and each squad had a second-team selection as well with Lady Bulldawgs senior Jasmine Sankey, Lady Kangaroos junior Adriana Garcia and Tem-Cats senior Haleigh Johnson earning spots. A pair of Belton juniors – McKenna Maddux and Anna Beamesderfer – joined the group.
Returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, Shoemaker saw a quartet of players land on the list.
Jamesha Reese, a junior, was the Lady Grey Wolves’ lone first-team selection, while junior teammates Amarria Cook and Shayna Cook and senior Novotny Smith were put on the second team.
Lady Grey Wolves’ first-year head coach Karron Taylor, however, expects the numbers to grow.
“I think this will give all the returning players a sense of confidence and motivation going into next year,” he said. “They were selected by professional coaches who have to scout them.
“This shows that they think highly of these girls, and that’s a high honor.”
12-6A ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
MVP--Sierra Brooks, Harker Heights, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year--Aniah Hall, Temple, jr.
Defensive Player of the Year--A'Zariah Knotts, Copperas Cove, sr.
Co-Newcomers of the Year--Taler Thornton, Bryan, fr.; Taleiyah Gibbs, Killeen, soph.
Co-Coaches of the Year--Shirretha Nelson, Harker Heights; Rashonta LeBlanc, Temple.
FIRST TEAM
- Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove, jr.
- Evelyn Lorenzo, Ellison, jr.
- Kaylah Cherry, Ellison, jr.
- Angelique Morgan, Harker Heights, jr.
- Emri Lovell, Harker Heights, sr.
- Empress Roberts, Harker Heights, jr.
- Tyanna Simpson, Killeen, soph.
- Jamesha Reece, Shoemaker, jr.
- Nyteria Colbert, Temple, jr.
- Taliyah Johnson, Temple, sr.
SECOND TEAM
- McKenna Maddux, Belton, jr.
- Anna Beamesderfer, Belton, jr.
- Ja'Jinae Williams, Bryan, soph.
- Jasmine Sankey, Copperas Cove, sr.
- Ke'Myha Satchel, Ellison, sr.
- Nylia Mobley, Ellison, sr.
- Le'Ondria Ford, Ellison, sr.
- Mary Allen, Harker Heights, jr.
- Samiyah Walker, Harker Heights, jr.
- Grace Riggs, Harker Heights, fr.
- Adriana Garcia, Killeen, jr.
- Amarria Cook, Shoemaker, jr.
- Shayna Cook, Shoemaker, jr.
- Novotny Smith, Shoemaker, sr.
- Haleigh Johnson, Temple, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Nylah Modeste, Belton, sr.
- Karina Fisher, Belton, sr.
- Symoria Adkins, Bryan, jr.
- Khia Horton, Copperas Cove, soph.
- Micah Anderson, Copperas Cove, sr.
- T'Shayla Marie, Copperas Cove, soph.
- Samaria Bostick, Copperas Cove, jr.
- Kera Harvey, Ellison, soph.
- Jasmin Morgan, Ellison, sr.
- DeAjia Brown, Ellison, sr.
- Tyra Oliver, Harker Heights, soph.
- Eliyanna Hatcher, Harker Heights, soph.
- Keyawni Hall, Shoemaker, sr.
- Mikaila Parker, Shoemaker, sr.
- Aaliyah Thomas, Temple, jr.
- Tamera Copeland, Temple, sr.
