Area residents are still reeling from a decision that sidelined a beloved longtime Harker Heights basketball coach.
It has been nearly a month since the University Interscholastic League announced it had suspended Harker Heights boys basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for a year and placed him and the team on probation for three years, a decision announced on Nov. 14.
Some former players, parents and area residents conveyed their displeasure at his punishment during the most recent Killeen Independent School District board meeting on Tuesday.
“What he (did), in my opinion, he didn’t deserve that much. He should get punished, but not like that,” said Clarence Rollins, an area resident. “We took away something that man loved. If you all had anything to do with it, you might want to reconsider it on his behalf.”
Bobbitt, who has been coaching at Harker Heights High School since it opened in 2000, told the State Executive Committee during the Nov. 14 hearing that he was embarrassed by the situation.
“I’ve coached for 28 years, and I know better than doing what happened this year,” Bobbitt said.
The ruling, handed down by the committee, stems from the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team conducting “organized workouts” before the allowable UIL practice date of Oct. 26. The alleged violations took place between Aug. 22 and Oct. 18, according to the hearing.
John Craft, the Killeen ISD superintendent, told the committee that when allegations were brought to him, which included allegations of a “pretty intense verbal altercation” between Bobbitt and a student-athlete, the district began reviewing video from the gymnasium.
“It became pretty evident that offensive shell drills, five-on-five (and) three-on-three drills were being conducted outside of the offseason period, which is not allowable — as you know — per UIL stipulations,” Craft told the committee on Nov. 14.
After reviewing the video, the school district issued self-imposed sanctions of no organized basketball team activities from Oct. 26 through Nov. 23 and suspended Bobbitt for the same time frame. It also issued Bobbitt a district-level reprimand and imposed retraining for the coaching staff, according to the hearing.
Craft said the rationale was to “recoup” the “competitive advantage” Harker Heights had gained.
Tarasa Wilson-Evans, a parent of a player, seemed displeased with the self-imposed sanctions.
“When the decision was made, did anyone speak to the athletes? Did anyone offer to listen to their concerns and how this affects them? How does this affect their basketball program, and how did it affect their relationship with the coaching staff?” she asked at Tuesday’s meeting. “The answer is ‘No.’ Yet again, our children were failed.”
The District Executive Committee, a step lower than the state committee, reviewed the case, recommended stiffer penalties and sent it to the State Executive Committee for review.
Due to previous incidents from 2018 and 2021, the District Executive Committee perceived a “lack of institutional control” within the Harker Heights basketball program, according to the hearing.
Tony Conners, an Austin-based lawyer representing Bobbitt, said he felt the ruling in November should pertain only to the violations of the UIL’s Rule 1206F from this year, which Bobbitt acknowledged he violated.
“They looked at the cameras in the gym and they (saw) that we had started doing some impromptu coaching sometimes on Wednesdays and Fridays,” Bobbitt said in the hearing.
The problem is, the “impromptu coaching,” at times, began prior to the school day, which prior to Oct. 26 can begin no earlier than 8:45 a.m., according to the UIL rules.
Conners concurred that some of the workouts began around 7:45 or 8 a.m., but challenged the district’s findings that the violations took place all 32 days the district said they did. Conners said he and Bobbitt felt that a one-year suspension, as the District Executive Committee recommended, was excessive.
On the other days (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays), according to Bobbitt's and Conners' testimonies, the team was conducting authorized strength and conditioning drills at the school's fieldhouse and track.
“We’re asking that you follow the (school) district conclusion without a suspension,” Conners said.
UIL COMMITTEE VOTE UNANIMOUS
Mike Motheral from Sundown ISD, the chair of the state committee, thought otherwise, however.
“Nothing I’ve heard today makes me believe that he has not earned at least a one-year suspension, but that’s one man’s opinion,” Motheral said. “It’s one of those deals, coach kept talking about, ‘Well, we didn’t break it much.’ Well, you broke it or you didn’t break it, and you broke the rules — very plain, very evident.”
The committee voted unanimously for the sanctions.
Former players, such as Cedric Brooks, have Bobbitt’s back, however.
“He’s one of those that we need to stand up for, that we fight for. We need to exhaust every resource — any and every resource we can — to have his back, so to speak, to fight the punishment that, in my opinion, did not fit the crime at all,” Brooks said during the school board meeting.
Brooks went further and said there is “only one Coach Bobbitt.”
“We need to stand up and put him on a pedestal, because there is only one Coach Bobbitt — only one,” he said. “I think we need to put him on a different mindset to where we can actually fight for Coach Bobbitt.”
INTERIM COACH
A few of those who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting were also audibly upset about the district’s selection as the program's interim coach for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.
According to Taina Maya, the district’s chief communications and marketing director, district officials and the Harker Heights High School principal decided on Kevin Lawler as the interim coach for this season.
Lawler is the district’s assistant athletic director, Maya explained.
The decision, which was made two days after the announcement of Bobbitt’s suspension, was a point of contention for some at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“We have three qualified individuals that have coached,” said Howard Smith. “You all (passed over) them to get somebody who has not coached at all in 20 years — that’s not right.”
Maya told the Herald in an email Thursday that Lawler last coached in 2006 when he opted for an administrative role, but prior to stepping away from the sideline, he had accumulated more than 25 years of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate level.
For Wilson-Evans, the news of Lawler’s appointment was a “bombshell.”
“My son asked me, ‘Why didn’t they give it to one of the coaches?’ My answer was, ‘I can’t tell you the answer for that,’” Wilson-Evans said. “If the student-athletes feel this way, then how do you think the parents feel?”
Maya explained the decision to put Lawler in the position was to ensure UIL compliance since the school is on probation.
The probationary status does not prohibit the school from competing or from entering the playoffs, but it means stronger sanctions would be on the table should another infraction occur.
Harker Heights won its opening game of the season, 76-63, over Chisholm Trail on Nov. 11. On Nov. 15, the day after the news broke, the Knights improved to 2-0 with an 81-75 win over Highland Park.
Since Lawler took over the program, the Knights have played even .500 ball, according to results from MaxPreps.com. Combining MaxPreps with the first win of the season over Chisholm Trail, it appears the Knights have a 7-5 record.
Last season, the Knights basketball team shared the District 12-6A title along with Belton High, finishing 30-5 in the regular season.
In the Dec. 5 ratings by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, Harker Heights was No. 25 in the state in Class 6A.
