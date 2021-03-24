BELTON — Tuesday night’s battle between District 12-6A baseball co-leaders Belton and Harker Heights came down to the final at-bats. And the Tigers didn’t disappoint, at the plate or in the field.
The Tigers scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to remain perfect in league play with a 8-0 win over the Knights.
The Tigers (13-2-1, 3-0) entered their final at-bat clinging to a slim 1-0 lead in what had been a pitchers’ duel between Belton starter Brady Shadrick and the Knights’ Austin Mitchell prior to the sixth inning.
With one out in the sixth, Belton’s Ben Jones got things going in the with a double to left. After Caleb Alexander was hit by a pitch, Cooper Babcock singled to short and Jones scored after shortstop Easton Culp’s throw went wide for a 2-0 lead. Keagan Wolfe then drove in Alexander with a single, and after the Knights got a second out on a line out, T.J. Johnson doubled down the left field line to make it 4-0, driving in a run, and Aaron Bain singled in two more for a 6-0 lead.
A triple by Shadrick and a double by Scott Gurnett each drove in a run before the Knights (7-9-1, 2-1) finally got out of the inning.
Then it was time for the Tigers’ defense to show off in the seventh, though they started the inning with an error, as Johnson dropped an easy fly ball by Bryce Haws to start the inning.
Shadrick got Mitchell to ground out for the first out, moving Haws to second. That brought up Jett Millsap who singled to left, but it appeared at first left fielder Bain might have a play on the short fly ball, sending Haws, who had run about a quarter way down the line between second and third, back to second. Bain played the ball on the small hop and came up firing to second to gun down the retreating Haws for the second out.
That brought up Tanner Wells, who hit a line drive double to the gap between left and right for the Knights’ only extra-base hit of the night, which looked like it might end the shutout. But center fielder Wolfe quickly hit his cutoff man — second baseman Gurnett — who fired a perfect strike to catcher Babcock, who applied the game-ending tag on Millsap to secure the win.
Shadrick allowed five hits with one hit batter and five strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fifth, all looking, in the win.
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton 3-0
Copperas Cove 2-1
Harker Heights 2-1
Killeen 2-1
Temple 2-1
Bryan 1-2
Ellison 0-3
Shoemaker 0-3
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 8, Harker Heights 0
- Bryan 11, Shoemaker 2
- Copperas Cove 10, Killeen 0, 6 innings
- Temple 4, Ellison 1
