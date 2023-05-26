Since his sophomore season, Jett Millsap has been a standout for Harker Heights. The Knights’ versatile player, however, has played his final game with the program.
But another is already following in his footsteps.
Despite being one of just three players remaining from the 2022 roster, Millsap helped Harker Heights return to the postseason in his final high school campaign, and he was recently rewarded for his efforts.
The senior completed his career by being named 12-6A All-District Pitcher of the Year after posting a 5-1 record on the mound and recording 27 of the team’s 54 strikeouts.
While the accomplishment is impressive, Millsap is accustomed to being recognized.
Two years ago, Millsap was placed on the second team as a second baseman, and he followed with a first-team selection last season.
Now, teammate Cooper Reaves, a sophomore, is embarking on a potentially similar path after being honored following his debut.
The infielder was named co-newcomer of the year after finishing among the top four Knights in hits (12), RBIs (11) and doubles (2) to go with a .324 batting average and six runs scored. Additionally, he was 2-3
as a pitcher with 14 strikeouts.
Reaves shares the award with Pflugerville Weiss freshman Jorian Guinn.
Along with the pair of superlatives, five more Harker Heights players landed on the list.
Justice Fortson, an outfielder, and utility player Michael Saiz, who are juniors, were placed on the first team, while teammates Darion Rogers, a junior pitcher; Jomar Mercado, a junior catcher; and Tyler Halverson, a senior outfielder, were second-team selections.
Copperas Cove had two players — senior second baseman Blaine Butler and junior outfielder Daniel Izquierdo — placed on the second team.
District champion Waco Midway dominated the accolades.
The Panthers, whose lone district loss came against Harker Heights, emerged with four superlatives and five spots on the 17-player first team.
Midway senior Jeremiah Arnett was named most valuable player, sophomore Brady Quinn was named co-offensive player with Hutto senior Zyon Hamilton, and Panthers senior Braden Graves was named defensive player of the year. Furthermore, Midway head coach Eddie Cornblum was named coach of the year.
