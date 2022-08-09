Tanner Wells’ athletic journey is complete, and he is fine with the final destination.
Since he was a child, Harker Heights’ standout catcher dedicated himself to the sport he loved, traveling across the state for years of practices, camps, tournaments and games. Throughout the process, he tirelessly studied film, honed his instincts and sharpened his senses with the hopes of becoming an elite player.
Recently, Wells decided to leave baseball behind but not before accomplishing his goal.
On the heels of an impressive senior season, Wells was placed on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Team, earning an honorable mention after helping the Knights return to the playoffs for a second consecutive year.
While it is difficult to say goodbye to the sport, Wells appreciates the opportunity to end on a high note.
“I’m not going to college for baseball,” he said. “I’m going for education, but I get to go out on top. It is a great way to wrap up my career. It feels good even though I’m done, because I’m getting recognized for my last season and how well it went.
“Now, athletically, I’m just going to do intramural sports. I just want to have fun.”
Teams should clamor to have Wells join the roster.
One year after landing on the 12-6A All-District Second Team, Wells elevated his play and his status on the list, receiving a superlative as defensive player of the year.
Now, he is one of eight catchers to earn an honorable mention, and Wells gets to share the experience with teammate Easton Culp.
Culp, the reigning all-district most valuable player, was also placed on the list, securing an honorable mention at shortstop following a season that saw him post a .345 batting average with 29 hits, 29 runs and 15 RBIs.
“I was really excited when I found out I made the team,” Culp said. “I had put a lot of work in, and I was hoping that I could end my senior year like this.
“I was able to make this team last year, so I was really happy to make it in back-to-back years. It was a goal I set for myself as a freshman, and it felt good to achieve it.”
Last year, Culp was named to the organization’s all-state second team as the lone shortstop on the squad.
Southlake Carroll senior pitcher Griffin Herring was named the 2022 all-state player of the year after leading the Dragons to the state championship with a 0.24 earned run average and an overall record of 13-1.
While Culp and Wells each felt individual pride for their respective accomplishments, there was a shared joy as well.
The pair developed a bond as young children, and they have been connected both inside and outside of sports ever since.
“Tanner is definitely my best friend,” Culp said. “I went fishing with him just the other day, and we are always just hanging out. I’ve known him since we were probably 4 years old.
“We’ve grown up together. “
But now, for the first time, their paths will diverge.
While Wells will be focusing on his studies at Tarleton State this fall, Culp will continue his baseball career at Lamar, and the split makes the honor even more meaningful.
“It feels good to know we did this together,” Wells said, “especially knowing that he’s about to go on to compete collegiately. This is just one more thing to help boost him along the way, and it is reassurance for him to know that he is destined to go on and do great things.
“It is always nice to see him succeed.”
