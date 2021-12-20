The District 12-6A boys basketball schedule starts and stops today.
For more than a month, area teams have been preparing for this moment, spending numerous hours practicing and traveling to games and tournaments. Coaches have scouted opponents and players have improved their abilities on the court while also increasing their strength with countless repetitions in the weight room.
And everything has been in anticipation of district — where each outcome pulls teams toward or pushes teams away from reaching the playoffs.
The trek begins today with the first of 14 games that will chop the eight-team field into four postseason qualifiers.
Then, it stops.
Following tonight’s contests, the district schedule halts for 13 days due to the holiday break, resuming Jan. 4. Although teams will take part in tournaments during the hiatus to keep their skills sharp, the stakes will not be as high.
While an early district defeat will not make or break any team’s season, the sting will linger until plays resumes in the new year.
ELLISON AT SHOEMAKER
Last season, Karron Taylor began his head coach career by guiding the Lady Grey Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2017.
Now, after taking control of the Grey Wolves program during the offseason, he looks to accomplish the feat again as the team has missed the playoffs in consecutive years, but he must defeat the city’s perennial championship contender to take the first step.
Accustomed to district titles and deep playoff runs, the Eagles have every intention of continuing the recent trends even if they no longer reside in the state rankings.
Shoemaker knows it possesses the ability to beat Ellison, though, after defeating the Eagles 67-65 on a buzzer-beating layup during the Mansfield tournament earlier this month.
NO. 14 HARKER HEIGHTS AT BRYAN
The Knights have captured the attention of everyone in the district with their early performances, surging back into the state poll behind victories against some of Texas’ elite teams.
Tonight, Harker Heights can prove the wins were no flukes as it eyes its first district title since winning a second consecutive championship in 2015.
The Vikings will not fall easily, though, after putting together a strong start to the season, including claiming the title at the Conroe Grand Oaks tournament.
BELTON AT KILLEEN
The Kangaroos are still transitioning after losing longtime head coach Reggie Huggins during the offseason, but a district-opening victory could be exactly what new head coach Walt Harris needs to spark the program.
In past years, a contest against the Tigers might have provided an easy win, but Belton has blossomed, winning 14 of its last 15 games since falling in the season opener. Their only other loss came against Class 6A Private School No. 1 San Antonio Antonian in the championship round of the San Antonio ISD tournament.
With a versatile lineup capable of producing points in a variety of ways, the Tigers are a difficult matchup for almost anyone they face, and regardless of what happens, it should be excellent preparation for the Kangaroos, who open play at next week’s Round Rock tournament against No. 9 Austin Westlake.
TEMPLE AT COPPERAS COVE
Despite coming off a loss, the Bulldawgs enter district with some momentum after falling to Waco Midway 73-70 in overtime. The Panthers, who were former district rivals, have dominated the series in recent years, winning eight of the previous nine encounters, including five by eight points or more.
Copperas Cove swept the series with the Wildcats last season, winning the two games by a combined 14 points.
Temple has lost five of its last six games with four defeats coming by at least 15 points.
