HARKER HEIGHTS — Sierra Brooks scored 21 points and the Harker Heights Lady Knights beat the rival Killeen Lady Roos 63-36 on Friday in District 12-6A action.
Other top scorers for the Lady Knights (6-0 12-6A) were Emri Lovell with 16 points and Angelique Morgan with eight.
Leading scorers for the Lady Roos were Taleiyah Gibbs with 12, and Arissa Griffin and Tyanna Simpson with seven each.
The Lady Roos opened the game by claiming a small lead, but as the quarter went on the Lady Knights used sound ball movement to close that lead.
“They came out guns fired and ready to play,” Heights coach Shirretha Nelson said. “I expected that. I don’t think my kids expected that.”
The end of the first quarter saw the Lady Knights up 25-14.
Attempting to stall the Lady Knights growing lead, the Lady Roos opened strong but were unable to stop the proactive defense of the Lady Knights.
By the end of the half the Lady Knights were up by 20, 39-19.
The Lady Knights maintained their lead in the second half of the game, ending the third quarter up 52-26. By the fourth quarter, the tone of the game was set, and the Lady Knights kept their lead to end the night with a win.
“I’m super proud of the success we have,” Nelson said.
“They’re doing exactly what I’m asking them to do. They don’t mind doing the things that need to be done for the team, and that makes me privileged to work with this group of young ladies because we don’t see that every day.”
“You can’t turn the ball over with a team like Harker Heights,” Killeen coach Jennifer Graham said. “They’re phenomenally coached. They’re great kids. They work hard all the time. It’s very clear; we aren’t going to turn the ball over against Harker Heights High School and expect to win a basketball game.”
Graham said it was a range of things that stopped the Lady Roos from being successful Friday night.
“We’ve got to make free throws,” Graham said. “Turning the ball over, not running the offense all the way through, you can’t win a basketball game like that. Letting kids that we know are Division 1 athletes do their thing, we have to shut them down.”
The Lady Knights hit the road to face Temple on Tuesday.
“It’s going to be dogfight,” Nelson said. “I feel like every game you play in our district you better bring your best game because you’re apt to lose that game. I’m trying to keep our kids focused.”
The Lady Roos (1-5 12-6A) return home for a game against Ellison on Tuesday.
“Ellison, right now, between them and Temple, are in the No. 2 spot,” Graham said. “It’s a rivalry game, that’s the original rivalry, Killeen versus Ellison.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harker Heights 6-0
Ellison 5-1
Temple 5-1
Bryan 3-3
Shoemaker 2-4
Belton 1-5
Copperas Cove 1-5
Killeen 1-5
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 55, Copperas Cove 48
- Ellison 27, Belton 25
- Harker Heights 63, Killeen 36
- Temple 45, Shoemaker 42
