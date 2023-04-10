Typically, receiving the all-district most valuable player award means someone is automatically the single most talented member of the team’s roster.
At Harker Heights, however, there is clearly a debate.
After producing an undefeated record during its run to the District 12-6A championship, the Knights, who finished the season seventh in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll, were undoubtedly due to receive the annual all-district team’s top superlative.
But the league’s coaches were unable to point to one reason Harker Heights was so dominant. Instead, they had to concede there were two.
In an unusual decision, Knights senior Evan Chatman and junior teammate David Punch were named co-all-district MVPs after guiding the program to its second consecutive district title.
The pair of talented big men anchored Harker Heights on both sides of the floor as the Knights advanced to the area round of the playoffs despite difficult circumstances.
Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt, who is the only person to oversee the program during its existence since starting in 2000, was issued a one-year suspension by the University Interscholastic League for rules violations, forcing him to watch the season unfold from the sidelines.
A more than suitable replacement assumed the role, though.
Killeen ISD assistant athletic director Kevin Lawler, who spent 25 years as a basketball coach, ended his retirement from the sport to temporarily guide the Knights, and his immediate success was acknowledged by being named coach of the year in his unexpected return.
The superlatives were complemented by three more selections to the team for the Knights.
Tyrese Smith, a senior guard, landed on the first team for Harker Heights, and Knights senior Nate Harris and junior Donnie Dukes were among the second-team members.
En route to winning the district title, only two of Harker Heights’ 14 victories came by single digits.
Copperas Cove senior Henry Sanchez capped off his career with an impressive accolade after being named offensive player of the year.
Bulldawgs juniors Bryce Smith, a guard, and post Michael Uini were the only other players recognized from Copperas Cove, which tied Waco Midway for sixth place. Each was placed on the second team.
Rounding out the superlatives, Hutto senior Dylan Richardson was named defensive player of the year, and Bryan freshman D.J. Nelson was named newcomer of the year.
Temple senior Jaylon Hall was the only other area player to land on the list, earning a spot on the 10-person second team.
The Hippos finished second in the final standings and had three seniors — J.J. Washington, Al Diaby and Zachary Hicks — placed on the first team alongside Pflugerville Weiss teammates Jerin Brown and Cameron Jackson, Bryan seniors T.J. Johnson and Chris Maxey and the Midway tandem of Lawyer Jones and Isaac Holmes.
Bryan freshman Jacob Walker, Hutto sophomore Jacob Bell, Midway junior Justin Hicks and Weiss teammates Titus Massaquoi, a senior, and junior Busayo Adams completed the second team.
A number of area players were also named honorable mentions, with five representing the Wildcats. Jaydon Hall, Daniel Green, Byron Collins, Houston Martin and Jamarion Carlton each made the list for Temple, which finished third.
Copperas Cove had seniors Mateo Sobers and Trevon Bostick and sophomores Jordan Payne and Trishtin Glass named honorable mentions, and Harker Heights junior Jamari Alexander was the only Knights player to receive an honorable mention.
Freshman C.J. Ellis and junior Zach Williams of fifth-place Bryan were also placed on the list with Midway teammates Kaleb Brewer and Gabe Iwaula, Hutto trio Brody Bujnoch, Byron Piper and Chase Ellis and Weiss seniors Zerian McQueen and Lozenzo Diggs.
Weiss’ Wolves were fourth in the final standings.
