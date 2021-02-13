Class 6A No. 22 Harker Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker continue to wait.
Following days of postponements, Killeen ISD’s three girls basketball postseason representatives end the week having yet to take the court for their playoff openers after inclement weather delayed tipoffs yet again.
District officials deemed roads were too dangerous for teams to travel Saturday, putting an end to the Lady Knights’, Lady Eagles’ and Lady Grey Wolves’ opportunities to begin their playoff treks.
Originally scheduled to play Thursday, Harker Heights and Shoemaker each saw their third consecutive day of delays, while Ellison’s game was scratched for the second day in a row.
The Lady Knights were set to play Mansfield at Robinson after relocating from the original site — Lorena — and the Lady Grey Wolves intended to open against No. 2 DeSoto at Corsicana. The Lady Eagles were going to play No. 3 Duncanville at Cleburne.
Now, the trio of teams wait.
University Interscholastic League rules stated the first round of girls playoff games and boys district certification were required to be complete by Saturday at midnight.
The Dallas Morning News reported Saturday afternoon it had obtained a UIL memo that stated girls playoff game deadlines would be extended due to the weather, with the organization providing more details later.
All District 12-6A boys basketball regular-season finales were also postponed Saturday after moving the games from Friday. The remaining District 12-6A boys games are No. 9 Ellison at Temple, Bryan at Shoemaker, Harker Heights at Belton and Copperas Cove at Killeen.
The Eagles have already secured the district championship and the accompanying top seed for the playoffs, but the Knights, Vikings and Tigers are battling for supremacy in the standings. Each team has already clinched a postseason berth, and each is separated by one game with Harker Heights (10-3) holding second, Bryan (9-4) sitting in third and Belton (8-5) fourth.
Opening round of boys basketball playoff games are currently set to be played Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Class 6A was not alone in being affected.
Gatesville attempted to reschedule and relocate its Class 4A bi-district game twice to no avail after having to postpone its contest against Iowa Park for a third time Saturday. The teams were set to return to Joshua after trying to move the game to Burleson on Friday.
Additionally, Lake Belton’s inaugural playoff game against La Grange was pushed back for a third time.
The squads were supposed to meet in Rockdale.
Some teams, however, braved the elements and completed their first-round contests.
After postponements resulted in Salado playing its postseason opener against Austin Eastside Memorial at home instead of at Manor, the Lady Eagles capitalized. Salado was never challenged, constructing a 55-4 advantage by halftime before cruising to an 81-14 victory.
With the win, the Lady Eagles advance to face Waco La Vega after the Lady Pirates defeated Center 76-34 on Saturday.
Lampasas saw its season come to a close at May, following a 62-54 loss to Graham. The Lady Badgers, who won 16 of their first 18 games, trailed by four points, 50-46, with four minutes remaining in regulation and could not rally.
Along with all District 12-6A contests, Lampasas’ and Lake Belton’s boys teams each saw games postponed again after rescheduling their regular-season finales from Friday.
The Badgers, who were set to host Brownwood for second place in the District 6-4A standings, look to play the game Monday, according to Lampasas head coach Aaron Nuckles. The winner of the game will open the postseason against Graham, and the loser will face Burkburnett.
The Broncos intend to play Jarrell at home on either Monday or Tuesday, according to the team’s website.
Lake Belton is eliminated from playoff contention.
