After a whirlwind regular season, eight area teams are set to begin chasing a championship.
While it might feel as if two-a-day practices just began, starting tonight, when Shoemaker kicks off the slate of local games, every team's dreams can be ruined with one bad performance.
The remaining teams put their seasons on the line Friday with three squads – Temple, Harker Heights and Belton – attempting to defend their home fields, while the Grey Wolves and Lake Belton aim to celebrate a bi-district title inside their opponents’ stadiums.
No matter the location, though, highlights are inevitable and atmospheres will be emotional as the playoffs begin to mold eventual champions.
CLASS 6A, DIVISION I
TEMPLE (7-3) V. WAXAHACHIE (8-2) – FRIDAY AT WILDCAT STADIUM
The Wildcats can reach a program milestone by beating the Indians in the playoffs for a third consecutive season, which would result in the team’s 800th all-time victory, but Waxahachie is rolling, matching its highest win total in 11 seasons, as it looks to earn a postseason win for the first time since 2017. Regardless of the outcome, No. 18 Rockwall will most likely be waiting in the area round.
CLASS 6A, DIVISION II
HARKER HEIGHTS (9-1) V. MANSFIELD (7-3) – FRIDAY AT LEO BUCKLEY STADIUM
The Knights worked tirelessly all season to be in this position, and now, they must capitalize in order to earn the program’s first playoff win since 2002, when they reached the third round. Coming from
powerhouse District 11, however, the Tigers are battle tested and equally eager to end a four-year drought without a postseason win. Harker Heights has not lost a home game since Oct. 29, 2020.
CLASS 5A, DIVISION I
LAKE BELTON (8-2) V. BURLESON CENTENNIAL (9-1) – FRIDAY AT BURLESON
If not for perennial power Aledo, the Spartans could easily be entering as district champions, winning their nine other games by a combined score of 398-96, but regardless of positioning, Centennial has won a postseason game in six of the previous eight years. The contest initiates the debuting Broncos into the playoffs’ heated atmosphere, and it will probably not get any easier with No. 6 Amarillo Tascosa sitting in the adjacent bracket.
SHOEMAKER (8-2) V. NO. 3 ALEDO (8-2) – THURSDAY AT ALEDO
The Grey Wolves need to produce a near-perfect performance to derail the Bearcats from their path toward an 11th state championship. After losing its first two games to Class 6A No. 6 Denton Guyer and the state’s top private school in Dallas Parish Episcopal, Aledo scored at least 47 in all but one game, winning each by at least 21 points. Shoemaker has scored 50 or more in three of its last four games, though.
CLASS 5A, DIVISION II
BELTON (8-2) V. AUSTIN NORTHEAST (4-5-1) – FRIDAY AT TIGER STADIUM
With No. 10 Austin LBJ moving into the state rankings along with No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall and No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek, Region III is going to be difficult to emerge from, so the Tigers need to take
advantage of a weak opponent while possible. The Raiders are making their first playoff appearance in five years, winning just 17 regular-season games since 2016, when Belton earned its last postseason victory.
CLASS 4A, DIVISION I
LAMPASAS (6-4) V. SOMERSET (8-2) – FRIDAY AT SAN ANTONIO ALAMODOME
The Badgers let the District 13 championship slip away in a frantic final two minutes of last week’s 34-30 loss to Canyon Lake at home, but they cannot afford to dwell on the outcome against the hungry Bulldogs, who have not won a playoff game since 2017. Lampasas has experience inside the cavernous Alamodome, however, defeating Needville 66-44 in the third round en route to the 2019 state semifinals.
CLASS 4A, DIVISION II
GATESVILLE (7-3) V. SMITHVILLE (4-6) – FRIDAY AT HUTTO
Despite entering their third consecutive postseason as a third seed, the Hornets should be considered favorites against the struggling Tigers, who have won back-to-back games just once this year, but records do no matter in the playoffs. Momentum and health, however, do, and Gatesville has both after posting a 49-6 victory at Robinson prior to receiving a bye last week.
SALADO (3-7) V. NO. 3 CUERO (9-1) – FRIDAY AT BUDA
The Eagles snuck into the playoffs despite losing seven of their final eight regular-season games, but they will not be able to slide past the Gobblers, who fell in the state semifinals last year. Cuero is averaging 55.3 points en route to outscoring its opposition by more than 400 points, 553-123, and its only loss came against Class 4A, Division I No. 2 Corpus Christi Calallen.
