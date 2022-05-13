HARKER HEIGHTS — Last season, Harker Heights had one of the state’s most explosive offenses.
Friday evening, the Knights proved not much has changed.
On the heels of 15 practices over a three-week period, Harker Heights capped off its spring schedule with its annual Black and Red Game, and there were few signs the Knights’ high-scoring ways would change, especially early.
The squads combined to score 28 points during a stretch lasting just 3 minutes, 7 seconds in the first quarter before the Black team rallied to win 30-28 on a 26-yard field goal with 69 seconds remaining in the contest.
Following the contest, Harker Heights head coach Jerry Edwards admitted the showing was not unexpected.
“Offensively,” he said, “we’ve got a lot of guys coming back, including one of the premier running backs in the state to go with two Division I offensive linemen and the all-district newcomer of the year at quarterback, so we feel like we just need to keep the wheels going there. Our big emphasis this spring was to work on our defense and try to get it to match what our offense is capable of.
“So, it was really good to see our defense flying around and see things start to come around, because that is what we really want as a staff.”
And defense ultimately won the game.
After trailing 28-14 at halftime, the Black team mounted a comeback in the third quarter as Aimeer Washington, who finished with a game-high 17 carries, recorded a pair of touchdowns. Following his second score of the period, however, the Black team was unable to cross the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt.
The Red team’s 28-27 advantage held until late in the fourth quarter, when Kabriel Anderson’s quarterback sack forced a turnover on downs, setting the stage for the Black team to march down the field and deliver the game-deciding field goal.
“That was a very exciting game,” Washington said, “and it was a great way to end spring ball. Blowouts are never fun. Even in the Super Bowl, you never want to see a blowout.
“It is always better to have a nice, close game.”
Red team running back Re’Shaun Sanford, the defending 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player, opened the game’s scoring with a touchdown before finishing with six carries all in the first half, including a pair of long runs, but the Black team responded with the first of three touchdowns from Washington exactly two minutes later.
Then, a mere 50 seconds later, the Red team regained control as Rocky Davis found Jared Black for a score, but the squads were deadlocked again at 14-14 just 17 seconds later thanks to Dylan Plake’s touchdown pass to Tahid Lloyd. He finished with a game-high eight receptions — six more than anybody else — as the rest of the teams totaled nine catches.
In the second quarter, the Red team pulled away by producing 14 unanswered points. Kaden Butler scored on a run with 3:13 remaining in the period before Davis connected with Tyler Johnson for a long touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the half.
The lead would not be safe, though, as Washington helped orchestrate the Black team’s late scoring surge.
“Our offense is looking unstoppable right now,” Washington said, “and we are putting the pieces together defensively so that we are a complete unit. I can already tell it is going to be nice when we are finished.
“And I’m feeling good personally. I’ve been working all offseason, so it is nice to see it paying off.”
Now, the Knights turn their attention toward the fall and opening their schedule Aug. 18 at Manor.
While Edwards wants his players to enjoy their summers, he knows they will not lose focus of the team’s goals.
“Our opponent is the summer,” Edwards said, “and we have to defeat it. We can’t let the summer attitude creep in and start to relax after all the hard work we’ve put in during the offseason, but I can promise this group won’t let that happen.
“This group is hungry, because we feel like we left some things out on the field last year.”
