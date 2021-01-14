Jayce Borja and Leo Solis averaged 213 and 212, respectively, to lead the Harker Heights boys bowling team to a narrow 9-8 victory over the Killeen Kangaroos on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Behind Jaxson Bonnett (219 average) and Logan Frishman (211), the Roos took a 4-3 lead after match play. The teams then traded victories in the team games. Killeen (1-1) led 8-7 going into the final game, but Heights (2-0) rolled a 225 final game to eke out the victory.
The Lady Knights (2-0) shut out the Lady Roos 17-0. Ava McKinzie led the scoring for Harker Heights.
COVE TOPS SHOEMAKER
The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs moved to 2-0 in district play with a 15-2 victory over the Shoemaker Grey Wolves at Hallmark Lanes.
Annastasia Leon-Guerrero averaged 223 to lead the Bulldawgs to a 5-2 lead after match play before sweeping the team games.
Shoemaker (0-2) was led by Francisco Laws-Gonzalez and Kasia Nelson.
ELLISON-MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN PPD.
Monday’s match between Ellison and Memorial Christian Academy was postponed due to school closures following Sunday’s winter storm. The match will be made up at a future date.
