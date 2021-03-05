Seniors AJ Garcia and Bryan Hernandez handled all the scoring in their final home game at Harker Heights, leading the Knights to a 3-1 win over Copperas Cove.
They also helped keep the Knights in the running for the final playoff spot in District 12-6A.
Hernandez scored less than 3 minutes in, staking the Knights to a lead they would never relinquish. Garcia added a pair of first-half goals sandwiched around Cove's lone goal.
“All around, our team just did not want to lose here for their senior brothers,” said Harker Heights coach Francisco Bernal.
“To be around such great kids is so inspiring to me,” Bernal said. “These guys these last two years have really shown me what hard work and dedication is.”
The Knights (4-6-1, 14 pts 12-6A) remained in sixth place, but pulled within a point of Copperas Cove (4-5-3) and within four points of fourth-place Ellison (5-4-2), which they host today in a makeup game at 1 p.m. After today's game, there will be two more games remaining in the regular season.
Bernal said the Knights were fortunate to come out with the victory over a well-coached team like Cove.
“I think that Copperas Cove is a great team,” Bernal said. “Coach Tyler always does a great job with his boys. We were fortunate enough to take advantage of some opportunities early on in the match.”
Gabriel Davis fought aggressively in front of Heights goal to eventually score the Bulldawgs only score, assisted by Brandon Sargent.
“It’s always a hard-fought game against Heights,” Copperas Cove coach Tyler Frank said. “They play really good soccer.”
“Elijah Cannon, number four, he had a really good game and had some last-ditch efforts. He was good at distributing the ball also,” Frank said. “Saymon Taylor, he was being real creative in the midfield. When he got on the ball, he’d go on the counterattack and try to spring us forward. He just got a
little unlucky with that last inch or two.
"That’s what I told the boys at the end, we’re real close. We’re about an inch or two away from being a picture perfect pass, and that kind of killed it for us a little bit.”
Frank said he believed his team played well, especially defensively, but emphasized the difficulty in mounting a comeback after being down 3-1 at halftime.
“(We came) out a little bit flat and we don’t take our chances in the second half,” Frank said.
Bernal wished his seniors good luck in their futures and promised to be watching them during the rest of their soccer careers.
“I’m very proud of them and I wish them the best,” Bernal said. “Most of them are going to go off and play college soccer and we’ll make sure to follow them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.