Ella Perry opened her season in a familiar position — ahead of the field.
As a sophomore, Perry made a dazzling debut, winning six races, including the District 12-6A championship, while helping Harker Heights establish itself as a favorite at each event.
Last week, the trend continued.
Starting their schedule at the annual Temple Invitational, the Lady Knights easily captured the Class 5A-6A team title as Perry claimed the individual championship with a time of 18 minutes, 36.9 seconds along the three-mile course at Lions Park.
Complemented by teammates Kailynn Denney (4th, 20:16.0), Daniela Martinez (9th, 21:23.7), Tyana Hymes (24th, 22:30.4) and Xenia Gutierrez (28th, 22:45.4), Harker Heights recorded 60 points to beat out second place Austin Champions by 22 points. Austin Anderson (95) rounded out the top three.
The host Tem-Cats (7th, 143), Copperas Cove (9th, 241) Chaparral (10th, 260) and Killeen were also in attendance with Temple’s Maya Ramirez (10th, 21:32.7), Rebecca Terry (16th, 21:51.8) and Kylie Tamez (26th, 22:37.7), the Lady Bulldawgs’ Juliana Sanchez (31st, 22:55.1) and Peyton Brewster (35th, 23:02.6), the Lady Kangaroos’ Allyson Hawbaker (48th, 24:49.6) and the Lady Bobcats’ Arielle Boles (49th, 24:51.9) finishing among the top 50.
In the Class 1A-4A Division, Salado dominated the 13 other teams, posting just 37 points as all five runners finished in the top 12.
Racing along a two-mile course, the Lady Eagles’ sophomore trio of Zoie Adcox (13:13.1), Alexa Williams (13:30.2) and Penelope Anderson (13:30.3) led the way, placing third, fifth and sixth overall, respectively, while freshman Reese Lange (11th, 13:57.0) and sophomore Ally Ihler (12th, 13:58.0) completed the scoring.
Despite producing the overall champion in junior Aly Wray (12:26.5), second-place Lago Vista finished 60 points behind Salado.
Lampasas scored 181 points to place fifth thanks in part to the efforts of senior Nyla Long, who was 15th with a time of 14:02.9, while Florence sophomore Emily Carbajal (29th, 14:41.6) paced Florence. The Lady Buffaloes were 13th (266).
Salado also thrived in the boys division, where all races were three miles, as sophomore Luke Anderson’s championship time of 16:01.1 propelled the Eagles to silver medals with 55 points — 15 behind first-place Austin Champions.
After finishing last season alongside Anderson at the state meet, Ryan Novotny opened his senior season by placing seventh overall (17:23.6), while teammates Coulson Boyd (10th, 17:30.1), Owen Pitcock (17th, 18:04.8) and Brooks Dabney (23rd, 18:32.1) followed.
Lampasas had a pair of top-30 finishers — Clayton Shaw (16th, 17:58.3) and Benjamin Stone (29th, 18:43.0) — to help the Badgers accumulate 162 points and sixth place, while Florence was 10th (266) as sophomore Erick Ramirez was 34th with a time of 18:45.4.
The Wildcats provided the top showing from area teams in the Class 5A-6A Division, placing third (79) as sophomore La’Ron Alexander (8th, 16:24.9) and senior Tyson Tamez (10th, 16:54.4) notched top-10 outings.
Copperas Cove sophomore Jeremiah Calderon produced the area’s next best performance, completing the course in 17:28.5 to place 10th, helping the Bulldawgs finish 10th overall (262) — two spots behind Harker Heights (202). Knights senior Cade Perry (21st, 17:41.5) led the squad, while Killeen senior Martin Siqueiros, who was racing individually, was 23rd (17:47.9).
Chaparral scored 270 points to place 11th in its debut race.
Round Rock Stony Point delivered the top three individual showings and won the team title with 32 points, while Waco Midway was second (53).
