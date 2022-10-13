During the offseason, the University Interscholastic League made drastic changes within the area, ripping apart longtime districts and merging the pieces into new homes with outside programs.
One thing, however, remained constant in District 12-6A.
For the second consecutive season, Harker Heights junior Ella Perry dominated the field, winning the girls individual championship Thursday at Waco’s Heart of Texas Soccer Complex, posting a time of 19
minutes, 51.5 seconds along the 5,000-meter course.
The showing was almost a full minute faster than teammate Kailynn Denney’s second-place time of 20:46.8, and together, the duo guided the Lady Knights to second place, securing the team a trip to the Region II meet Oct. 24 at Grand Prairie’s Lynn Creek Park.
With 62 points, Harker Heights finished 14 points behind champion Temple, which placed its first three runners – Maya Ramirez (4th, 21:44.6), Sofia Garcia (5th, 21:46.4) and Rebecca Terry (6th, 21:53.9) – in the top six, while Hutto was third.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals advance to regionals, where the top four teams and top 10 individuals who are not on a qualifying team advance.
Despite claiming four of the top six spots, including champion Jack Sterrett (16:32.4), Waco Midway (22) narrowly won the team title as Temple finished a mere 11 points back with all five of its runners among the first dozen to complete the course.
Tyson Tamez led the Wildcats, placing third with a time of 17:35.2, while teammates Xavier Tools (5th, 17:43.7), Mateo Lopez (7th, 17:51.5) and Seth Orf (10th, 17:57.1) were also in the top 10.
Harker Heights joined Temple in advancing both of its programs thanks to the Knights’ third-place outing.
En route to 99 points, Cade Perry (18th, 19:00.2) and Cody Zimmerman (20th, 19:13.3) paced the squad.
Copperas Cove was also in attendance, and the Bulldawgs were fourth (113) behind Jeremiah Calderon (14th, 18:22.8), while the Lady Bulldawgs (139) were sixth with two runners – Juliana Sanchez (17th, 23:11.8) and Peyton Brewster (19th, 23:35.5) – placing in the top 20.
In District 22-5A, both Ellison and Belton thrived, finishing first and second in each division as the Tigers and Lady Eagles emerged with championships at Pflugerville’s Northeast Metropolitan Park.
Led by Kera Harvey’s third-place time of 19:10.8 and four other top 11 showings, Ellison (35) earned the first girls title in program history, beating the Lady Tigers (54) by 19 points despite Belton sophomore Olivia Brillhart crossing the finish line first with a time of 18:12.5.
Lillianna Lecounte (5th, 19:39.8), D’Angeleigh Dombkowski (6th, 19:52.7), Lauren Prado (10th, 20:23.8) and Jaquerra Santiago (11th, 20:29.7) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ historic score. Additionally, Samantha Harvey was 12th, and teammate Shalimar Braddy was 19th.
Ellison senior Aaron Crittenden (14:55.3) collected his second consecutive district championship following last year’s District 12-6A win, while teammate Ethan Carranza (2nd, 15:27.7) was second as the Eagles posted 48 points, but it was not enough to derail Belton (30).
Separated by only Killeen’s Martin Siqueiros, whose fifth-place time of 16:36.9 qualified him for regionals as an individual, the Tigers top four runners crossed the finish line consecutively, beginning with Briac Ybanez (3rd, 15:57.2). Clayton Oaks (4th, 16:07.1), Riley Dyck (6th, 16:37.6) and David Shelburne (7th, 16:50.2) followed, while John Zachary-Moehlenbrock (10th, 16:56.8) rounded out Belton’s scoring.
Also qualifying for regionals, Shoemaker (84) and Lake Belton (78) were third in the boys and girls divisions, respectively. The Lady Broncos’ top showing came from Parker Ling (4th, 19:34.6), while the
Grey Wolves were paced by Pablo Picacio (9th, 16:53.4).
Individually, Lake Belton’s Izaiah Rodriguez (8th, 16:52.0) and Shoemaker’s Finley Hunting also advanced. Hunting was Brillhart’s closest competitor, finishing second overall with a time of 19:04.4.
The Region III meet is set for Oct. 25 at Huntsville’s Kate Barr-Ross Park.
The state championship races will be conducted Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.