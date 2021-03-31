It was an unfavorable situation, and Harker Heights thrived in it.
Located in the midst of a three-way tie atop the District 12-6A standings, the Knights appeared to be on the verge on potential disappointment with two outs in the top of the seventh inning of a tie game at Killeen.
It turned out, however, to be the perfect position.
Harker Heights responded to the adversity by putting a pair of runners on base before junior Easton Culp delivered a go-ahead, two-RBI single, propelling the Knights to a 4-2 victory.
Following the win, Culp admitted feeling no pressure.
“We just always remain calm,” the shortstop said. “We play one pitch at a time, and if something
goes wrong the pitch before, we just forget it.
“We know that we can get it back the next pitch, so we totally forget it and move on.”
The mentality paid off as the Knights delivered half their runs and a fourth of their hits with one out remaining in the seventh inning, and the outburst was triggered by designated hitter Clayton McDowell.
The senior started the rally with a single, and teammate Michael Saiz, a third baseman, followed the hit by reaching base on a walk. Two batters later, Culp sent a pitch to right field, advancing the two runners across home plate.
With the outcome, the Knights improve to 4-1 in district with each win coming by two runs or less, and while Harker Heights head coach Randy Culp is pleased with the record, he would welcome a wider final margin.
“To be a good team,” he said, “you have to be able to win close games, and I’m proud of the way we’ve been playing.
“I would love to be able to hit the ball a little more, so that I wouldn’t be having a heart attack every game, but we will take it any way we can get it.”
The Knights finished with eight hits behind 2-for-4 showings from McDowell and Easton Culp, while Jacob Bermea produced the game’s only extra-base hit — a double — and teammates Eric Moore, Jett Millsap and Austin Mitchell each recorded singles.
Along with his performance at the plate, Mitchell earned a complete-game victory on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing four hits.
The Kangaroos were the first team to strike as shortstop Rodrick Norman’s RBI single in the bottom of the third inning snapped a scoreless tie, sending leadoff hitter Cade Searcy, who reached base on a single, home. Harker Heights (10-9-1) answered in the top of the fourth inning as Bermea scored on a single from Moore before McDowell scored on a bases-loaded walk.
In the fifth inning, the scenario was reversed as Killeen (3-15, 2-3) tied the game 2-2 when Jack Mellon walked with the bases loaded, allowing right fielder Bryce Prince to score, but the Kangaroos would get just one player on base during the duration of the contest, going three-up, three-down in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Now, the Knights look to improve on the performance, hosting Copperas Cove on Friday before concluding the first half of the district schedule by traveling to Bryan next week. The Bulldawgs come into the game with a 3-2 district record after beating Bryan 2-0 on Tuesday.
Although the possibility of entering the second half of district with a single loss remains, McDowell is not satisfied.
“We are feeling pretty good about ourselves right now,” he said, “but we feel like we should be 5-0 for sure.
“But we are working hard every single day in practice, staying humble and doing everything we can to be successful.”
12-6A BASEBALL
Belton 4-1
Harker Heights 4-1
Temple 4-1
Copperas Cove 3-2
Bryan 2-3
Killeen 2-3
Ellison 1-4
Shoemaker 0-5
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 8, Ellison 4
- Copperas Cove 2, Bryan 0
- Harker Heights 4, Killeen 2
- Temple 17, Shoemaker 6, 5 innings
