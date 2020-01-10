Robert Davie Jr. and Isaac James came within a strike of rolling perfect games as they led the Harker Heights boys bowling team to a 17-0 shutout of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Davie averaged 263 and James 259 as the Knights swept all the games in their first action of the new year. They sit atop the district standings at 4-0 while Cove, who was led by Ryan Alexander, fell to 0-4.
The Lady Knights also shut out the short-handed Lady Dawgs to hand Cove its first district loss, 17-0.
Cheyenne Karr led the Lady Knights (3-1) in scoring.
Cove fell to 3-1.
Killeen, Ellison teams split
The Killeen boys took at 6-1 lead after match play before sweeping the team games for a 16-1 victory over the Ellison Eagles on Monday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Jaxson Bonnett averaged 217 to lead the Roos while Kalei Neves was top scorer for Ellison.
Killeen sits in second place at 3-1 while Ellison fell to 1-3.
The Lady Eagles kept their record unblemished (4-0) with a 17-0 shutout of the Lady Roos. Caitlin Schirripa led all scorers for Ellison.
The Lady Roos fell to 0-4.
Grey Wolves split with Memorial
The Memorial Christian Lady Warriors spotted the Lady Grey Wolves a 5-2 lead after match play before rallying to sweep the team games for a 12-5 victory Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Ashlie Mills led Memorial in scoring and it raised its district record to 1-3.
Kasia Nelson topped Shoemaker (1-3) in scoring.
The Shoemaker boys came within one pin of a shutout as they rolled to a 15-2 victory.
Abraham Diza and Marcus Christian led Shoemaker in scoring while Micah Musser topped the Warriors.
Shoemaker sits in a second-place tie with Killeen at 3-1 while Memorial Christian fell to 1-3.
Next week, Copperas Cove faces Ellison on Monday at Hallmark Lanes. Harker Heights at Shoemaker square of Tuesday at Hallmark. On Wednesday, Killeen and Memorial Christian battle at Hallmark.
All matches are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
