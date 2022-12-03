WACO — It wasn’t the way they planned it, but that’s the way football goes sometimes.
Unable to match an explosive DeSoto offensive attack, the best season in Harker Heights football history came to a grinding halt Friday evening in Waco. DeSoto routed the Knights 60-24 in the regional final.
“It’s like I told the kids,” said head coach Jerry Edwards, “when you look back on this season as a whole, you’ve accomplished a lot, and especially the seniors.
“The last two years, they’ve gone 21-4, and you couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors to put the program on their back and take it to a new level.”
According to some of the seniors who played their final game in a Knights jersey, the season was special because there has been longevity with the core group.
“Just being a part of this since being a freshman, we had a lot of chemistry because we all grew up together, so football was our dream,” said offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman. “We always wanted to stay together and play. We just worked hard in the summers and offseasons and improved more and more each year.”
The Knights finished with a school-best 12-2 record and made it to the regional final in the Class 6A-Division II playoffs.
Chatman, who is committed to play for the Texas Longhorns, was instrumental in opening up holes for explosive running back Re’Shaun Sanford.
In Friday’s game, Sanford provided a brief spark to the Knights.
Down 20-0 less than 4 minutes into the game, the Knights looked to Sanford, who returned a kickoff 30 yards to near midfield. On the next play, Sanford burst through the front of the Heights line and took it 52 yards untouched to get the Knights on the scoreboard.
The spark was short-lived, as the Eagles, who raced to big leads, quickly deflated hopes of a Knights rally.
Marching 75 yards in eight plays, Darius Bailey found wide receiver Johntay Cook II for a 26-yard touchdown pass. An attempted two-point conversion failed, making the score 26-7.
Harker Heights kicker Jai’den Fletcher knocked in a 35-yard field goal to pull the Knights to within 16 late in the first quarter before DeSoto’s Deondrae Riden Jr. scored on a 13-yard run just before the end of the opening quarter, making it 33-10 DeSoto.
The Eagles poured it on in the second quarter, driving their lead as high as 47-10 before Rocky Crooks scored on a 32-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Dylan Plake.
Plake connected with Sanford in the fourth quarter on a long pass to keep a drive going. By that point, however, the Knights were down 60-17. Plake kept it himself for the 1-yard keeper to end that drive to make the game 60-24.
Sanford, with the exception of the 52-yard run, quietly ran for 154 yards on 24 carries.
Plake finished with 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 12 of 27 passing.
After a monster game last week, senior running back Aimeer Washington was held in check by DeSoto. He finished with 11 yards on seven carries and one reception for 13 yards.
Washington admitted that, though Friday’s loss was a big one, this year’s playoff performance by the team was a fun experience.
“It was fun — other than the loss,” he said. “Every other year that I’ve been on varsity it’s been big loss after big loss. Coming back and winning a couple games in the playoffs, we were just having fun.”
Harker Heights opened the playoffs with a 26-2 victory over Mansfield and followed it up with blowout wins of 38-17 over Royse City and 63-35 over Spring Dekaney.
Ultimately, the Knights, who amassed 320 yards, were unable to match DeSoto’s fast-paced offense that racked up 577 yards of offense.
One of the senior defensive backs who helped get the Knights to the regional final, Marcus Moultrie, said despite the loss, it was a memorable season with camaraderie among the team.
“It’s really great,” he said. “I love my teammates, and I love my coaches. It took a long time. Since we were freshmen, we said we wanted to be the best class. We did it. It’s not how we wanted to go out, but we did it.”
Moultrie snatched two interceptions a week ago in a 63-35 win over Spring Dekaney to vault the Knights into the regional final.
For Edwards, the future looks bright for Harker Heights football.
“Our (junior varsity) went undefeated,” he said. “We won four district championships — including the varsity — so three subvarsity teams won the district championship.
“Our fourth team lost it by eight points to Temple. I think as a program we were 38-6 after the regular season, so there’s a lot to build on.
“There’s a lot coming back, and then these guys have kind of laid the path of what it takes to get there. So, we’ll get back to work like we always do and start rebuilding.”
DESOTO 60, HARKER HEIGHTS 24
at McLane Stadium, Waco
DeSoto 33 14 0 13 — 60
Harker Heights 10 7 0 7 — 24
DeS – Tre Wisner 75 pass from Darius Bailey (Angel Diaz kick)
DeS – Bailey 20 run (Diaz kick)
DeS – Daylon Singleton 56 punt return (kick failed)
HH – Re’Shaun Sanford 52 run (Jai’den Fletcher kick)
DeS – Johntay Cook II 26 pass from Bailey (run failed)
HH – Fletcher 35 field goal
DeS – Deondrae Riden Jr. 13 run (Diaz kick)
DeS – Riden 34 run (Diaz kick)
DeS – Jaden Trawick 3 run (Diaz kick)
HH – Rocky Crooks 32 pass from Dylan Plake (Fletcher kick)
DeS – Jaxson Davis 12 run (Diaz kick)
DeS – Marvin Duffey 47 run (Diaz kick)
HH – Plake 1 run (Fletcher kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
DeS HH
First downs 21 12
Rushes-yards 44-361 38-152
Passing yards 216 168
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-25-0 12-28-1
Punts-average 3-47 7-38
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-80 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — DeSoto, Deondrae Riden Jr. 8-99, Jaden Trawick 14-86, Tre Wisner 8-60, Marvin Duffey 3-57, Darius Bailey 7-36, Armirie Williams-Hall 2-17, Jaylin Jones 2-6. Harker Heights, Re’Shaun Sanford 24-154, Aimeer Washington 7-11, Dylan Plake 7-(minus 13).
PASSING — DeSoto, Bailey 16-26-0-216. Harker Heights, Plake 12-27-1-168, Washington 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — DeSoto, Wisner 7-126, Riden 3-14, Cook 2-32, Cedric Harden Jr. 2-25, Dahlyn Jones 2-19. Harker Heights, Rocky Crooks 4-54, Tyler Johnson 3-22, Sanford 2-46, Alexander Bailey 1-17, Christopher Robinson 1-16, Washington 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
KILLEEN ISD TEAMS IN FOURTH ROUND OF PLAYOFFS (with eventual finish)
Harker Heights 2022 (state quarterfinals)
Killeen 2008 (state quarterfinals)
Ellison 1996 (state semifinals)
Killeen 1993 (state quarterfinals)
Killeen 1991 (state champion)
Killeen 1954 (state runner-up)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.