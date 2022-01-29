HARKER HEIGHTS — Four Harker Heights Knights players scored in double figures and torched the nets in the second and third quarters of an 84-71 win over the Shoemaker Grey Wolves on Friday evening.

C.J. Evans led the way for the 21st-ranked Knights, dropping in 27 points and fueling a second-quarter frenzy that proved to be a large contributing factor in the outcome.

Evans scored 16 of his 27 points in the second quarter, at one point scoring 14 the team’s 19 points in a four-minute stretch.

Overall, the Knights lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter, scoring 37 points and distancing themselves from the Grey Wolves who were equal to the task for the entirety of the first quarter and part of the way into the second.

Also contributing to the scoring barrage were Tyrese Smith, who scored seven points in the quarter — including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the quarter — and Evan Chatman, who scored eight — including two long 3-point shots that sent the large crowd into a fevered pitch.

The Knights then went on to extend their 12-point halftime lead with several fast-break points in the third quarter, with Terrance Carter and Antwan Taylor providing most of the highlights with ferocious, rim-rattling dunks, much to the crowd’s delight.

Outscoring the Grey Wolves 22-10 in the third quarter, the Knights took a 74-50 lead into the final frame.

It was a momentary lapse in focus for Shomaker that led to the easy breakaway dunks, head coach Karron Taylor said.

“Against a team like this, you’ve got to take away the easy baskets,” Taylor said. “You know, we fell asleep a few times on some breakaway dunks and things like that.”

The Grey Wolves would not go quietly into the night, however, lighting up the scoreboard for 21 fourth-quarter points to get the game closer.

Isaac Hawthorne hit two 3s, and Antwone Gonzales added seven in the final quarter.

Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt said he gives credit to Taylor’s game plan to help keep the Grey Wolves in the mix.

“You know, me and Karron used to work together, so that’s what it is — I know,” Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt said he noticed a different personnel look for Shoemaker from the first time the two met this season.

“We were kind of looking for the last group he had with two bigs,” Bobbitt said. “So he came out with four guards and a big, so it kind of threw us off for a little bit.”

Shoemaker got off to a hot start, riding Jezrael Dejesus-Fargas, who had nine points in the first quarter. The two teams ended the quarter tied at 15, however, after a buzzer-beating floater by Smith of Heights tied it.

In the second quarter, Shoemaker’s Nasaun Parker completed a rare four-point play, hitting a 3 from the corner and then knocking down the ensuing free throw after being fouled on the shot. The play gave the Grey Wolves a 19-16 lead early in the quarter.

Shoemaker continued to shoot the ball well the next few minutes, with Parker and Da’Rayvion Starling scoring the next seven points for the Grey Wolves, who led for the final time in the game at 26-25 with 4:44 left in the half.

“I want my guys to understand that when I show them the video how well they played,” Taylor said. “Don’t hang your head. They did what they were supposed to do as far as they’re one of the top teams.”

Indeed, the Knights improved to 26-5 overall and 7-2 in District 12-6A to remain a game behind No. 20 Belton, which beat Temple on Friday evening.

The only two losses for the Knights came from a Jan. 18 game that was deemed a double forfeit when a physical altercation broke out in a game in Copperas Cove that the Knights were leading by nearly 30 points and the following game against Belton when 11 of the varsity players were suspended for the game.

Bobbitt said he was proud of how his team fought through foul trouble Friday to overcome the adversity and keep the winning trend going.

“I was really elated with the young kids, you know,” he said. “All in all, I just think that … you know how you search for a perfect game, but you won’t get one?”

Bobbitt said that in the end, the Knights responded well Friday evening.

“We wore them down a little bit,” he said of the team’s response to the first- and second-quarter adversity.

Joining Evans in double figures for the Knights on Friday were Chatman with 17, Taylor with 13 and Carter with 11. Smith came close with nine points. Also scoring were David Punch with three points and Nate Harris and Alfred Vincent with two apiece.

For the Grey Wolves (18-12, 4-5), they were paced by Gonzales who dropped in 22, followed by Dejesus-Fargas’ 16. Also in double figures was Starling, who scored 11. Henri Vizcarrondo and Hawthorne each scored eight, and Parker finished with six points.

Shoemaker is back on the road Tuesday for a matchup with Killeen. Harker Heights stays at home for a game against Ellison on Tuesday evening.

12-6A BOYS STANDINGS

Through Friday

Belton 8-1

*-Harker Heights 7-2

Ellison 6-3

Bryan 4-5

Shoemaker 4-5

Temple 3-6

*-Copperas Cove 2-7

Killeen 1-8

*-Jan. 18 suspended contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl

