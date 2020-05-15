Former Harker Heights baseball star Daniel Cole on Friday announced via Twitter that he would continue his academic and playing career at Lamar University.
Cole’s sophomore season at McLennan Community College was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Cole, a 5-foot-10 right-hander, made just six appearances for the Highlanders with a win and save in 12 1/3 innings. His ERA was 1.46 and he fanned 11 batters.
Cole last pitched on March 11, MCC’s final day of action. The regular season was set to end on May 2.
Cole was a two-time district MVP for Harker Heights.
