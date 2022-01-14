Every team is at a different point in the season, but every contest is equally important.
The District 12-6A girls have been competing for weeks and will play the final games of their first-round schedules tonight, and there is plenty of intrigue as six of the eight teams are within two games of each other.
Despite starting a week later, the District 12-6A boys are in an equally tight situation through four games, and while Class 4A and Class 3A programs are no more than two games into their district races, the compact schedules amplify the outcomes.
With reaching the playoffs being the ultimate goal, there is little room for error regardless of what point each team is at in their respective races, and the only program guaranteed to emerge unscathed is Florence.
The Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes are on a bye tonight.
BOYS
TEMPLE AT NO. 14 HARKER HEIGHTS
On paper, this seems like a mismatch as the state-ranked Knights (4-0) have dominated the district so far, winning three of their first four games by at least 19 points, while the Wildcats (1-3) enter the contest on a
two-game losing skid.
The game, however, is only part of the reason to attend.
Former Harker Heights standout Royce O’Neale will have his jersey retired prior to the contest in a ceremony set to start at 6:30 p.m. After graduating high school in 2011, he played collegiately at Denver and Baylor before playing overseas for two years.
O’Neale currently plays in the NBA for the Utah Jazz, who lead the Western Conference’s Northwest Division with a 28-14 record. He has started 39 games and is averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes.
ELLISON AT KILLEEN
While the district schedule is still in its infancy, the Eagles (1-3) and Kangaroos (0-4) have reached a critical moment.
Ellison is situated in a three-way tie for fifth place in the standings and Killeen is the lone winless squad, placing the programs outside the postseason picture, and the district’s upper echelon is rapidly pulling away.
At least two games separate the top four teams from the rest of the field, but tonight, at least one is guaranteed to lose as Belton (3-1) travels to Bryan (3-1), making this an ideal time for either the Eagles or the Kangaroos to reinsert themselves into the race.
Ellison is coming off its first loss in school history to Belton, falling 64-50 on Tuesday, while Killeen has lost all four of its district games by double digits.
GIRLS
COPPERAS COVE AT SHOEMAKER
With Harker Heights (5-1), Belton (4-2) and Ellison (4-2) continuing to knock one another around as they begin to separate themselves from the rest of the field, four teams are currently entrenched in a fight for fourth place entering the final game of the first round.
While every victory is important, tonight’s winner could be taking a significant step toward setting themselves up for future success.
Three of the Lady Grey Wolves’ next four games are against Harker Heights, Belton and Ellison, while the Lady Bulldawgs play the trio of teams over their next five games.
LAMPASAS AT NO. 23 STEPHENVILLE
Looking to win their first district championship under fifth-year head coach Mark Myers, the Lady Badgers will be tested during the next two games as they play a pair of state-ranked opponents.
Along with traveling to face the Honeybees tonight, Lampasas hosts No. 11 Glen Rose on Tuesday.
Stephenville (0-1) lost its district opener to the Lady Tigers last week, but the Honeybees had little trouble with the Lady Badgers (2-0) last season, winning both games by a combined 47 points.
But Lampasas is rolling of late, winning four consecutive games and 15 of its previous 17 contests.
FRIDAY'S BOYS GAMES
District 12-6A
- Temple at No. 14 Harker Heights
- Belton at Bryan
- Shoemaker at Copperas Cove
- Ellison at Killeen
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at Brownwood
- Lampasas at Stephenville
District 19-4A
- Salado at Burnet
- Taylor at Lake Belton
District 19-3A
- Florence BYE
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan at Belton
- Copperas Cove at Shoemaker
- Harker Heights at Temple
- Killeen at Ellison
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at Brownwood
- Lampasas at No. 23 Stephenville
District 19-4A
- Salado at Burnet
- Taylor at Lake Belton
District 19-3A
- Florence BYE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.