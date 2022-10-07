Regardless of classification, every game matters for the remainder of the season.
While some teams have been in district competition for weeks, others have been working toward embarking on their path toward the playoffs, but the waiting is finally over.
Every area team is now playing for their postseason lives as District 13-4A, Division I; District 11-4A, Division II; and District 13-3A, Division II begin their league schedules, joining all Class 5A and Class 6A programs.
Shoemaker is on a bye this week, but plenty of local action remains, including a pair of Killeen ISD home games.
DISTRICT 12-6A
HARKER HEIGHTS (5-1, 2-0) AT HUTTO (3-2, 0-1)
The Knights travel for their fifth road game of the season, including the opener at Ellison, and standout running back Re’Shaun Sanford will attempt to produce at least 100 rushing yards for the 17th consecutive game. His odds of extending the streak are good after the Hippos allowed 400 rushing yards in their last outing, a 48-37 loss at Waco Midway on Sept. 23.
COPPERAS COVE (2-3, 0-1) AT PFLUGERVILLE WEISS (2-4, 0-2)
After alternating wins and losses all season, the Bulldawgs are due for a victory following their 49-20 defeat against visiting Bryan despite Copperas Cove junior Demetrius Pearce’s career-high six-catch, 148-yard performance. The Wolves, however, have been competitive in losses to district unbeatens Harker Heights (21-14) and Temple (32-19).
TEMPLE (4-2, 2-0) AT WACO MIDWAY (1-5, 1-1)
The Wildcats are averaging 42.5 points per game during district, and the Panthers should have difficulties keeping pace after scoring a total of 119 points through their first six games. Despite its struggles, previous perennial powerhouse Midway is currently positioned within the playoff picture and wants to remain after missing two consecutive postseasons.
DISTRICT 4-5A, DIVISION I
ELLISON (2-3, 1-2) AT CLEBURNE (0-6, 0-4)
The Eagles can begin their first winning streak of the season tonight after beating Waco 24-6 last week, and while Ellison has struggled at times, its woes pale in comparison to the Hornets’. Cleburne has allowed a total of 285 points – 195 more than Ellison has allowed – through six games, experiencing two shutout defeats. The Eagles move into a tie with idle Shoemaker in the standings with a win.
LAKE BELTON (5-1, 3-1) AT KILLEEN (3-2, 2-1)
Five players recorded touchdowns and the Broncos topped 500 total yards during last week’s 58-27 victory versus Cleburne, and now the Kangaroos are tasked with containing the district’s highest scoring offense.
Lake Belton posted a combined 100 points in the last two weeks, but Killeen has displayed glimpses of offensive explosion, tallying 40 points on two occasions, and its opponents are only averaging 20.4 points per game.
DISTRICT 11-5A, DIVISION II
LEANDER ROUSE (2-3, 1-0) AT BELTON (4-2, 2-0)
Statistically, the Tigers have survived the most difficult part of their district schedule with their remaining four opponents combining for an overall record of 4-18, but the Raiders could surprise after failing to live up to their lofty top-10 preseason ranking. Rouse lost three of its first four games but beat Pflugerville Connally 48-28 last week.
ELGIN (4-2, 1-1) AT CHAPARRAL (0-6, 0-2)
The Bobcats do not need any additional motivation to capture the program’s first win, but time is expiring on any potential playoff hopes. With only three games remaining after tonight, a loss to the Wildcats would most likely force Chaparral to win out for any hope of advancing to the postseason. Elgin is coming off its worst game of the season, though, failing to score a touchdown in a 28-6 home loss to Belton.
DISTRICT 13-4A, DIVISION I
LAMPASAS (3-2, 0-0) AT BURNET (3-2, 0-0)
Small-town rivalries are intense, and this one is no different as the two programs, which are separated by approximately 20 miles, love to hold bragging rights over one another. The Badgers, who are coming off a strong showing in a 38-28 loss to Class 4A, Division II No. 7 Wimberley two weeks ago week, have won five consecutive matchups, but the Bulldogs dominated prior, winning eight of nine games.
DISTRICT 11-4A, DIVISION II
WACO CONNALLY (4-2, 0-0) AT GATESVILLE (5-1, 0-0)
The Hornets have been impressive in first-year head coach Aaron Hunter’s debut at his alma mater, looking for their first five-game winning streak since opening the 2017 season with seven straight victories, but the Cadets never make things easy. Connally has won five of the last seven encounters, and its last loss to Gatesville was by just seven points (28-21 in 2020).
SALADO (2-4, 0-0) AT ROBINSON (3-3, 0-0)
Junior dual-threat quarterback Luke Law passed for 115 yards, ran for 111 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, but it was not enough for the Eagles to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, falling 35-30 to Hitchcock. Robinson, though, routinely provides an opportunity to bounce back for Salado, which has won four of the last five games, including three in a row.
DISTRICT 13-3A, DIVISION II
No. 9 LEXINGTON (5-0, 0-0) AT FLORENCE (1-3, 0-0)
The Buffaloes, who are averaging just 17.5 points per game, need to correct their offensive woes quickly if they are going to pull off an upset, but perhaps their second bye of the season allowed them to improve.
During the last four weeks, when Florence played only twice, however, Lexington scored 133 points in three games, including a 34-6 win versus Caldwell last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.